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Ravi Kishan reveals what really happened during his viral ‘Gucci walk’: ‘There was no space’
Ravi Kishan has finally explained the story behind his viral 'Gucci walk' revealing that the much-discussed moment was completely unplanned.
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has become a social media sensation. From his dance moves to his mannerisms, his videos have become a favourite among Gen Z users. Now, Kishan has finally revealed the story behind his viral walk.
Speaking at the UP Creator Summit, the actor-politician explained that the walk was not planned or choreographed. The unusual walk happened simply because there was very little space as he was trying to move sideways towards the stage.
Recalling the moment, Ravi Kishan said, “There was no space and I was trying to move sideways to the stage. I looked like a locked pigeon.”
Watch Ravi Kishan’s video:
😂 RAVI KISHAN FINALLY EXPLAINS HIS VIRAL WALK!
That viral walk wasn’t planned or staged. 😭
Ravi Kishan says there was simply “no space” on the sidewalk. 😂
Gen Z turned it into a meme — and he actually loves it!#RaviKishan #Viral #Bollywood #Meme pic.twitter.com/gUqvCztzsj
— Shubhang Agarwal (@ShubhangAgarwaI) August 20, 2026
Ravi Kishan on his ‘Jaldi The Late’ meme
At the event, Ravi Kishan also shared that he is not just embracing his viral fame, he is genuinely enjoying the way the internet is reacting to his clips.
Kishan shared that the entire wave has happened organically, without him trying to manufacture a social media persona.
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The actor-politician believes Gen Z has connected with him because he comes across as real. He expressed gratitude towards the younger audience for accepting him as he is and finding humour and relatability in his imperfections.
Ravi Kishan has also participated in the trend himself. At the Up Creator Summit, the actor performed the viral walk live and even taught the move to his Maamla Legal Hai co-star Anant Joshi. Earlier, he recreated his viral dance step with a paparazzo, while his Mirzapur: The Movie co-stars Divyendu and Ali Fazal also joined in on the fun.
Gullak Fame #AnantJoshi joins #RaviKishan on stage for a spontaneous flamenco performance on Ravi’s viral song.. a fun, unexpected dance moment that stole the show! 🕺🔥😍 pic.twitter.com/qEyysWOctB
— Tellychakkar.com (@tellychakkar) August 20, 2026
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On the work front, Ravi Kishan is now gearing up for his next big project, Mirzapur: The Movie.
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