Ravi Kishan reveals what really happened during his viral ‘Gucci walk’: ‘There was no space’

Ravi Kishan’s unique walking style has become a social media sensation, with Gen Z turning the moment into a meme.

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has become a social media sensation. From his dance moves to his mannerisms, his videos have become a favourite among Gen Z users. Now, Kishan has finally revealed the story behind his viral walk.

Speaking at the UP Creator Summit, the actor-politician explained that the walk was not planned or choreographed. The unusual walk happened simply because there was very little space as he was trying to move sideways towards the stage.

Recalling the moment, Ravi Kishan said, “There was no space and I was trying to move sideways to the stage. I looked like a locked pigeon.”