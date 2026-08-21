Ravi Kishan reveals what really happened during his viral ‘Gucci walk’: ‘There was no space’

Ravi Kishan has finally explained the story behind his viral 'Gucci walk' revealing that the much-discussed moment was completely unplanned.

Written by: Kriti Sonali
3 min readBengaluruAug 21, 2026 12:55 PM IST
ravi kishanRavi Kishan’s unique walking style has become a social media sensation, with Gen Z turning the moment into a meme.
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Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has become a social media sensation. From his dance moves to his mannerisms, his videos have become a favourite among Gen Z users. Now, Kishan has finally revealed the story behind his viral walk.

Speaking at the UP Creator Summit, the actor-politician explained that the walk was not planned or choreographed. The unusual walk happened simply because there was very little space as he was trying to move sideways towards the stage.

Recalling the moment, Ravi Kishan said, “There was no space and I was trying to move sideways to the stage. I looked like a locked pigeon.”

Also read | ‘Ravi Kishan is the OG, set the trend’: Gucci singer on possible collaboration with actor

Watch Ravi Kishan’s video:

Ravi Kishan on his ‘Jaldi The Late’ meme

At the event, Ravi Kishan also shared that he is not just embracing his viral fame, he is genuinely enjoying the way the internet is reacting to his clips.

Kishan shared that the entire wave has happened organically, without him trying to manufacture a social media persona.

 

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A post shared by The Times of India (@timesofindia)

The actor-politician believes Gen Z has connected with him because he comes across as real. He expressed gratitude towards the younger audience for accepting him as he is and finding humour and relatability in his imperfections.

Ravi Kishan has also participated in the trend himself. At the Up Creator Summit, the actor performed the viral walk live and even taught the move to his Maamla Legal Hai co-star Anant Joshi. Earlier, he recreated his viral dance step with a paparazzo, while his Mirzapur: The Movie co-stars Divyendu and Ali Fazal also joined in on the fun.

 

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A post shared by Harsh Gujral (@realharshgujral)

 

On the work front, Ravi Kishan is now gearing up for his next big project, Mirzapur: The Movie.

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