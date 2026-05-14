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Ravi Kishan reacts to Prateek Yadav’s death at 38, says ‘I knew him very well’
Ravi Kishan described Prateek Yadav as a 'very gentle and polite personality' who preferred staying away from active politics.
Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away in Lucknow on Wednesday at the age of 38.
According to post-mortem findings, he died due to “cardiorespiratory collapse caused by massive pulmonary thromboembolism.”
As reported by The Indian Express, Prateek Yadav was rushed to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital around 5.30 am on Wednesday, where doctors declared him “brought dead.”
Reacting to the tragic news, actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan shared his condolences and recalled knowing Prateek personally. Speaking to ANI, Ravi said, “Very sad! He was a health freak; he had a gym business. He was also in the construction business. I knew him very well; he had a very gentle and polite personality. He kept himself away from politics. Sadly, he died at the age of 38.”
#WATCH | Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: On the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son and BJP leader Aparna Yadav’s husband, BJP MP Ravi Kishan says, “This is a very tragic incident… He was a very gentle and civilised person… Dying at the age of 39 is a very… pic.twitter.com/jWHSrEkz4K
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026
He added, “I knew that maybe his treatment had been going on for the past few days. But this is very shocking and sad. He has two daughters. As soon as I woke up and came to know about it, I felt very sad. It is a difficult phase for his wife and kids.”
Despite being born into a prominent political family, Prateek Yadav largely maintained a low profile and focused on fitness, business ventures and social work. He reportedly owned a gym in Lucknow and was also associated with animal welfare and NGO activities.
Among those mourning his demise was Samajwadi Party chief and his stepbrother Akhilesh Yadav, who expressed deep shock over the loss. Remembering Prateek fondly, Akhilesh told PTI, “He was a very good young man who wanted to achieve something through his own hard work. Sadly, he is no longer among us.”
Asked about the circumstances surrounding the death, the SP chief added, “Whatever the law says and whatever the family decides, we will abide by that,” adding that he had met Prateek about two months ago and had advised him to take care of his health and continue expanding his work.
Prateek Yadav’s wife Aparna Bisht Yadav is a BJP leader and currently serves as the vice chairperson of the State Women’s Commission.
On January 19 this year, Prateek openly accused Aparna of ruining his family ties in a lengthy Instagram post and said he would seek a divorce from her at the earliest. However, on January 28, he announced reconciliation with his wife.
In a video he posted on Instagram, Prateek said, “On January 19, I had a serious dispute with my wife Aparna, following which I made two posts on social media. However, the matter has now been resolved mutually after discussions, and there is no longer any dispute between us.” He captioned the video: “Haters, go to hell.”
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