Ravi Kishan reacts to Prateek Yadav’s death at 38, says ‘I knew him very well’

Ravi Kishan expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late politician Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away in Lucknow on Wednesday at the age of 38.

According to post-mortem findings, he died due to “cardiorespiratory collapse caused by massive pulmonary thromboembolism.”

As reported by The Indian Express, Prateek Yadav was rushed to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital around 5.30 am on Wednesday, where doctors declared him “brought dead.”

Reacting to the tragic news, actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan shared his condolences and recalled knowing Prateek personally. Speaking to ANI, Ravi said, “Very sad! He was a health freak; he had a gym business. He was also in the construction business. I knew him very well; he had a very gentle and polite personality. He kept himself away from politics. Sadly, he died at the age of 38.”