‘Ravi Kishan is the OG, set the trend’: Gucci singer on possible collaboration with actor

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan is on a career high, and while his films and web series are being loved by the fans, he has also become a sensation on social media, thanks to his dance moves and all the memes dedicated to him. Aroob Khan’s song Gucci has become closely associated with Ravi ever since his clips started surfacing on social media, and the 2020 song has found a fresh lease of life. Aroob has been quite excited about the same and has now said that she wants to collaborate with the actor.
Aroob Khan reacts as her song Gucci goes viral once again because of Ravi Kishan
Talking about the attention her song is lately getting on social media, Aroob told Hindustan Times, “It was so unexpected. At first, when it started, random videos started popping up on my page, and I was like, okay, okay. And then suddenly it was everywhere. It was like a shocker to me, and I was really surprised to see that it was all over the internet. My friend groups, my family, everyone started sending me these reels. There were different versions of those Ravi Kishan reels. So, it was really funny to me. At the same time, I was very happy that everyone was connecting to the song again, and it was a really nice feeling.”
Talking about a possible collaboration with Ravi Kishan, Aroob said, “I just feel like for music, you can’t put an expiry date on it. If the music is good, then people would really start connecting with that music in the future. I literally told my team to connect with him because obviously he is the OG and he has set the trend.”
While Aroob Khan is currently focusing on independent music, she dreams of singing for Bollywood films. Her wish is to do playback singing in a Salman Khan film and collaborate with Sunidhi Chauhan one day.
About Ravi Kishan
Ravi Kishan was last seen in Dhamaal 4 and is now gearing up to star in Mirzapur: The Movie. He was also recently seen on the reality show Alliance along with his daughter, Rivva Kishan.
While the actor seems to have connected with Gen Z through his memes, he recently told Hindustan Times, “The best part is that this is happening organically. Even the BJP handle, Delhi Police and Maharashtra Government have made memes. I am personally following it all and dropping a ‘like’ as well. No one has discovered me before. Now, they want to see me more and know me more. Gen Z has accepted me as their own. I really want to thank them and salute their creativity. Out of love, they call me Lord Ravi, God Ravi, today’s Osho, and whatnot! They love real people; they connect with my imperfections, which makes them feel I am one amongst them. Everyone makes mistakes; so do I, and I accept it as well. I speak from the heart, and that is why people like me.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More