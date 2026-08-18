‘Ravi Kishan is the OG, set the trend’: Gucci singer on possible collaboration with actor

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan is on a career high, and while his films and web series are being loved by the fans, he has also become a sensation on social media, thanks to his dance moves and all the memes dedicated to him. Aroob Khan’s song Gucci has become closely associated with Ravi ever since his clips started surfacing on social media, and the 2020 song has found a fresh lease of life. Aroob has been quite excited about the same and has now said that she wants to collaborate with the actor.

Aroob Khan reacts as her song Gucci goes viral once again because of Ravi Kishan

Talking about the attention her song is lately getting on social media, Aroob told Hindustan Times, “It was so unexpected. At first, when it started, random videos started popping up on my page, and I was like, okay, okay. And then suddenly it was everywhere. It was like a shocker to me, and I was really surprised to see that it was all over the internet. My friend groups, my family, everyone started sending me these reels. There were different versions of those Ravi Kishan reels. So, it was really funny to me. At the same time, I was very happy that everyone was connecting to the song again, and it was a really nice feeling.”