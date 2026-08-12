Ravi Kishan’s wife wants to lock him in a room amid meme fame: ‘Na niklenge na viral honge’

Ravi Kishan has become a social media sensation, with several clips of his energetic dance performances, his ‘Kotheshwaray’ singing act, to ‘maun vrat’ and other candid interview moments going viral. Amid the attention, the actor-politician recently shared his wife Preeti Shukla’s amusing reaction to his newfound internet popularity.

Appearing on a recent segment of News18 India, Ravi revealed that Preeti has joked about keeping him indoors so that he stops going viral.

Recalling her reaction, Ravi said, “Patni humko boli, ‘Tum ghar se nikalte ho toh viral hote ho,’ toh woh baccho ko bol rahi thi ki inko yahi kamre me lock kar dete hai. Na yeh niklenge na yeh viral honge (My wife told me, ‘Whenever you step out of the house, you go viral.’ So she was telling the kids, ‘Let’s just lock him in this room. That way, he won’t step out and he won’t go viral’).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rivva Kishan (@itsrivakishan)

Ravi Kishan recalls being ‘locked up’ in Bigg Boss

Ravi also connected the joke to an earlier phase of his career when Preeti pushed him to participate in Bigg Boss. In a previous interview, he recalled that he had become increasingly arrogant while working on multiple films simultaneously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann)

“That’s when my wife took me to Bigg Boss and locked me up there. She thought I was going crazy. At that time, I had too much money. I used to work in three shifts in those days. I was working in 17 films at the same time. I would sleep in my car and only sleep when I was travelling from one set to another. At one point, I was shooting for five films in the same studio,” he said.

Ravi further recalled, “I didn’t have work and didn’t have money, so when I got it, I didn’t want to lose it. So somewhere, I was starting to get arrogant. That’s when my wife locked me in Bigg Boss for three months.”

According to Ravi, his stint on the reality show changed his outlook. “That’s where everyone started liking me, and they were not even eliminating me. When I got out of there, it felt like three years had passed.” He added that he became a “sorted person” after the show and began receiving more offers from Bollywood.

Ravi Kishan’s family

Ravi Kishan and Preeti Shukla have been married since 1993. The couple has four children — daughters Riva, Ishita and Tanishka, and son Saksham.

Ravi Kishan’s recent take on Gen Z

BJP MP Ravi Kishan, while speaking in Delhi, opened up about the overwhelming response he has received from Gen Z during the recent ‘Maun Vrat’ (silent protest). Sharing his thoughts with PTI, Kishan said, “During this ‘Maun Vrat’ (silent protest), these Gen Z people had made me speechless. As far as I can remember, I have never seen anything like this in this country.”

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He further praised the younger generation for the love and creativity they have shown towards him. “The way Gen Z has showered me with so much love, it has been historic, and it is not stopping; it is growing day by day,” he said.

Kishan also invited young people to engage with the country’s political future, adding, “So, I invite all those young people, all the Gen Z who are the future of this country, who will one day come to India’s Parliament. I salute your brains.”

Praising their creativity, he said, “The kind of creativity you guys are showing is unbelievable. You have taken me, my style, my words, my name, and even my fame to such a huge and extraordinary level.”

VIDEO | Delhi: BJP MP Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) says, “During this ‘Maun Vrat’ (silent protest), these Gen Z people had made me speechless. As far as I can remember, I have never seen anything like this in this country. The way Gen Z has showered me with so much love, it has… pic.twitter.com/ihU6l28iq3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2026

Ravi was most recently seen on the big screen in Dhamaal 4, where he played Adhoora alongside Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh. Ravi Kishan has an active lineup of upcoming films, including Mirzapur: The Film scheduled for release in September 2026, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, and recent work in Aryabhatt Ka Zero and Maa Behen, alongside balancing his role as the Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur.

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan participated as a contestant on the Amazon Prime Video reality series Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, alongside his daughter Rivva Kishan. He made an emotional voluntary exit from the show in early July 2026 to return to his political duties in Gorakhpur.