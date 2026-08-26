Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Ravi Kishan joins Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 with viral dance steps; Anupam Kher, Boman Irani join in
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has joined the cast of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. A video of him teaching his viral Gucci dance step to Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, has gone viral on social media.
Ravi Kishan has been all over social media for the past few weeks for his dance moves and memes. Along with his presence on social media, a number of films and shows have gotten added to his filmography in the last few months, and now, Ravi Kishan has joined the cast of another fan favourite franchise. Ravi will now be a part of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the sequel to the 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla. The announcement was made in a meme-friendly style, with Ravi performing some of his famous dance steps alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parvin Dabas.
Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the same and wrote, “There is a left foot…. There is a right foot…. This is ‘chal fut’ !! The coordination KINGS are back! We welcome Ma Bratharrr #RaviKishan to the cast of #KhoslaKaGhosla2!! Hoya Hu!”
Watch the video here:
ALSO READ | Toxic Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: ‘First half is straight-up torture,’ Yash film draws negative early reviews; earns Rs 28 cr by 10 am
Ravi Kishan explains his popular Gucci walk
Ravi Kishan’s ‘walk’ became a subject of discussion ever since creators made videos out of it and set it against the song “Gucci.” Speaking about the same, during UP Creator Summit, Ravi Kishan said that the walk was unplanned. “There was no space and I was trying to move sideways to the stage. I looked like a locked pigeon,” he shared. The actor-politician also revealed that he is not just embracing his viral fame, but genuinely enjoying the way the internet is reacting to his videos.
About Khosla Ka Ghosla 2
Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is a sequel to the 2006 original Khosla Ka Ghosla, which featured Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Navin Nischol, Parvin Dabas, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Tara Sharma in lead roles. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film narrated the story of a middle-class family fighting to reclaim their land from a property dealer in Delhi. The movie has gained a cult status.
Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is being directed by Prashant Bhagia, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, and Raj Hiremath.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05