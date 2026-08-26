Ravi Kishan joins Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 with viral dance steps; Anupam Kher, Boman Irani join in

Ravi Kishan has been all over social media for the past few weeks for his dance moves and memes. Along with his presence on social media, a number of films and shows have gotten added to his filmography in the last few months, and now, Ravi Kishan has joined the cast of another fan favourite franchise. Ravi will now be a part of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the sequel to the 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla. The announcement was made in a meme-friendly style, with Ravi performing some of his famous dance steps alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parvin Dabas.

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the same and wrote, “There is a left foot…. There is a right foot…. This is ‘chal fut’ !! The coordination KINGS are back! We welcome Ma Bratharrr #RaviKishan to the cast of #KhoslaKaGhosla2!! Hoya Hu!”