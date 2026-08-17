Ravi Kishan catches Mirzapur actors Divyenndu, Ali Fazal copying his viral steps. Watch

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has become a social media sensation, sparking a flood of memes of his viral Gucci step, ‘Kotheshwaray’ singing act, and many other candid interview moments. The meme icon has been dominating the internet for a while now. And now, Ravi’s Mirzapur co-stars Divyenndu Sharma and Ali Fazal have joined the fans. A recent video of the duo teasing Ravi Kishan by copying his viral signature behind his back, has gone viral on social media.

The Mirzapur team was present at a promotional event in Mumbai recently. In a clip shared by paparazzi, Ali and Divyenndu can be seen recreating Ravi’s iconic step, as he was interacting with a photographer. As soon as the actor-politician turned around and spotted the duo imitating his famous move, he laughed and joined them. Ravi Kishan instantly stepped inside the venue, hugged them, and started dancing together on the trend.