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Ravi Kishan catches Mirzapur actors Divyenndu, Ali Fazal copying his viral steps. Watch
Actors Divyenndu and Ali Fazal teased their Mirzapur co-star Ravi Kishan by copying his viral Gucci step behind his back. Watch the video here.
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has become a social media sensation, sparking a flood of memes of his viral Gucci step, ‘Kotheshwaray’ singing act, and many other candid interview moments. The meme icon has been dominating the internet for a while now. And now, Ravi’s Mirzapur co-stars Divyenndu Sharma and Ali Fazal have joined the fans. A recent video of the duo teasing Ravi Kishan by copying his viral signature behind his back, has gone viral on social media.
The Mirzapur team was present at a promotional event in Mumbai recently. In a clip shared by paparazzi, Ali and Divyenndu can be seen recreating Ravi’s iconic step, as he was interacting with a photographer. As soon as the actor-politician turned around and spotted the duo imitating his famous move, he laughed and joined them. Ravi Kishan instantly stepped inside the venue, hugged them, and started dancing together on the trend.
ALSO READ | Inside Ravi Kishan’s 8,000 sq ft Mumbai home: Understated luxury, terrace garden, pooja corner
Ravi Kishan reacts to his meme craze
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ravi Kishan credited Gen Z for accepting him through memes. “The best part is that this is happening organically. Even the BJP handle, Delhi Police and Maharashtra Government have made memes. I am personally following it all and dropping a ‘like’ as well. No one has discovered me before. Now, they want to see me more and know me more. Gen Z has accepted me as their own. I really want to thank them and salute their creativity,” he said.
He further added, “Out of love, they call me Lord Ravi, God Ravi, today’s Osho and whatnot! They love real people; they connect with my imperfections, which makes them feel I am one amongst them. Everyone makes mistakes, so do I and I accept it as well. Main dil se bolta hoon aur meri sacchai logon ko pasand aa rahi hai (I speak from the heart and that is why people are liking me).”
Meanwhile, during an appearance on News18 India, Ravi also revealed his wife Preeti’s reaction to the meme fest. “Patni humko boli, ‘Tum ghar se nikalte ho toh viral hote ho,’ toh woh baccho ko bol rahi thi ki inko yahi kamre me lock kar dete hai. Na yeh niklenge na yeh viral honge (My wife told me, ‘Whenever you step out of the house, you go viral.’ So she was telling the kids, ‘Let’s just lock him in this room. That way, he won’t step out and he won’t go viral’),” he shared.
https://www.instagram.com/reels/DbkfDCQo8f8/
About Mirzapur: The Movie
Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is based on the popular web series Mirzapur, which aired on Prime Video in 2018. It will bring together some new as well as the old, beloved characters of the franchise. Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan are joining Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Ali Fazal in the movie.
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