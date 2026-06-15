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Dhurandhar success made Ravi Kishan’s 2013 Bhojpuri film viral: ‘Producers became crorepati’
Ravi Kishan-starrer Bhojpuri action film Dhurandhar: The Shooter has unexpectedly found a new audience more than a decade after its release, thanks to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar franchise.
More than a decade after its release, Ravi Kishan’s 2013 Bhojpuri action film Dhurandhar: The Shooter has unexpectedly found itself back in the spotlight. The renewed interest appears to have been sparked by the massive popularity of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar franchise, prompting audiences to seek out older films with the same title.
Directed by Deepak Tiwari and co-starring Sangeeta Tiwari, the 2013 film has been gaining traction online as fans searching for Ranveer’s Dhurandhar stumbled upon the Bhojpuri actioner. Clips from the film have since gone viral across social media platforms, sparking renewed interest in the long-forgotten title.
Speaking at the trailer launch of Dhamaal 4 in Mumbai, Ravi Kishan expressed his surprise and delight over the film’s sudden trend. Ravi Kishan said he was pleasantly surprised by the development.
“Yes, I do know. Mere zindagi mein aise dhoom dhadake hote hai! (Such explosive things happen in my life!),” he said.
Drawing a contrast between the two films, Ravi noted that while Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is a large-scale espionage thriller, Dhurandhar: The Shooter was a modest regional action film made on a much smaller budget.
“Now, while trying to watch and track the new Dhurandhar, people ended up watching my version too,” he said with a laugh.
The actor also joked about the film’s newfound commercial value. “Its producers and its right holders have suddenly become crorepatis now!” he quipped, thanking audiences for the unexpected attention.
Meanwhile, the two-part Dhurandhar franchise, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has emerged as one of Indian cinema’s biggest box-office success stories with the two parts earning over Rs 3100 crore.
Ravi Kishan will next be seen in Dhamaal 4, alongside Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Upendra Limaye. Directed by Indra Kumar, the comedy adventure is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10, 2026.
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