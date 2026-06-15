Dhurandhar success made Ravi Kishan’s 2013 Bhojpuri film viral: ‘Producers became crorepati’ 

Ravi Kishan on his old Bhojpuri film suddenly going viral again, 'Mere zindagi mein aise dhoom dhadake hote hai.'

More than a decade after its release, Ravi Kishan’s 2013 Bhojpuri action film Dhurandhar: The Shooter has unexpectedly found itself back in the spotlight. The renewed interest appears to have been sparked by the massive popularity of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar franchise, prompting audiences to seek out older films with the same title.

Directed by Deepak Tiwari and co-starring Sangeeta Tiwari, the 2013 film has been gaining traction online as fans searching for Ranveer’s Dhurandhar stumbled upon the Bhojpuri actioner. Clips from the film have since gone viral across social media platforms, sparking renewed interest in the long-forgotten title.

Speaking at the trailer launch of Dhamaal 4 in Mumbai, Ravi Kishan expressed his surprise and delight over the film’s sudden trend. Ravi Kishan said he was pleasantly surprised by the development.