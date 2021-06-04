Raveena Tandon wishes daughter Chaya on her birthday: ‘Best thing that happened to me’

Raveena Tandon went down the memory lane on her daughter Chaya Tandon’s birthday on Thursday. The actor shared a series of throwback pictures on social media that featured photos from Chaya’s recent photos as well as from now.

Along with the photos, the actor wrote a heartwarming note, calling her daughter her “budhape ka sahara (support in old age)”.

The actor wrote, “Happy happy birthday my baby, my best friend,my sounding board, my super achiever, my budhape ka sahara ,😁, My kind , caring loving baby girl, @chaya.m.m , you are the best thing that happened to me … have a great day and even greater years ahead . I love you ! Blessings from all your 3 moms , Veena aunty,Dolla bhabi, and me ♥️😘 you are special and you know that🍾🎂🥂🎉🎉 ♥️♥️😘😘. Chayas stunning wedding gown by – @ashley_rebello ♥️”.

Raveena adopted two girls, Chaya and Pooja, in 1995. She later got married to film producer Anil Thadani in 2004 and was blessed with two children, daughter Rasha and son Ranbir. The actor is now a grandmother to Chaya and Pooja’s kids. Talking about becoming a grandmother at the age of 46, Raveena said in an interview, “Technically, the minute that word comes, people think you’re 70-80 years old. When I had taken in my girls I was 21, and my eldest was 11. We actually just have an 11-year gap between us.”

On the work front, Raveena will soon be making her digital debut with Netflix’s supernatural crime thriller, Aranyak. Talking about her character in Aranyak, Raveena said in a press conference, “Aranyak is a mysterious, intriguing story based in Himachal. My character’s name is Kasturi Dogra. Kasturi struggles to balance her personal and professional life, like many women. This is her story.”