Raveena Tandon wishes adopted daughter Chaya on her birthday, shares pics: ‘My lil laddoo’

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to wish her adopted daughter Chaya on her birthday. Sharing multiple photos of her, the actor penned a heartfelt note of how her baby girl has grown up to be ‘most responsible, caring, loving, warm, beautiful human being’.

Raveena also shared a couple of photos from Chaya’s childhood and even from her wedding day. Addressing her as ‘My lil laddoo’, the Mohra actor wrote how her daughter makes her proud each day.

The note read, “Happy happy birthday my baby girl! @chaya.m.m ! Happy happy birthday dearest baby! My lil laddoo whose grown up to be the most responsible, caring, loving, warm, beautiful human being! You make my heart swell with pride! Whatever life has thrown at you, you have handled with aplomb and continue doing so. Love you baby, more success, happiness and power to you! ♥️♥️♥️♥️🎉🎂🍾🧁🍹”

As readers would know, Raveena Tandon became a single mother to two girls, Pooja and Chaya, in 1995. The actor was only 21 years old then.

Talking about taking up the big responsibility, the actor had said in an interview, “This was before Mohra (1994). My mother and I used to visit orphanages like Asha Sadan on our weekends. When my cousin passed away he left behind two young daughters, Chaya and Pooja. I didn’t like the way their guardian was treating them so I took them home with me. I didn’t think much of it. It came naturally to me. I wanted to give the girls the life they deserved. I’m not a multibillionaire but I do what I can to help.”

On the work front, after making a thunderous digital debut with Aaranyak, Raveena Tandon was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2.