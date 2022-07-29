scorecardresearch
Raveena Tandon was ‘apprehensive’ about doing ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’. She was worried what her dad would think

Raveena Tandon was brought on board Mohra after the untimely death of actor Divya Bharti, who'd originally been cast in the film.

July 29, 2022 11:01:50 am
akshay kumar raveena tandonAkshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon in a still from "Tip Tip Barsa Pani (Mohra). (Photo: Trimurti Films)

Producer and former production designer Shabbir Boxwala, who also wrote the film Mohra, revealed in an interview how Raveena Tandon was cast in the film, after original actor Divya Bharti’s untimely death. He also said that Raveena was initially hesitant about doing the role, as she wasn’t entirely comfortable with what it entailed.

Mohra was directed by Rajiv Rai, and was supposed to star Divya Bharti. But she died after falling from her fifth-floor apartment in Mumbai. Raveena was chosen as her replacement, because she knew the director.

Also read |Raveena Tandon: Every time people tried to kick me at my lowest, I bounced back harder

Shabbir said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama recently, “Raveena had met Rajiv. She knew that it was a good project but she was apprehensive, as there was a peck in the ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ song. She said that her father won’t appreciate it. To which Rajiv said, ‘Don’t show the film to your dad’! Finally, she agreed.” The film made her an instant star, thanks to the songs “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” and “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast.”

Speaking about the fame that the film and its songs brought her, Shabbir added, “Yes. Also, she became to be known as the ‘Mast Mast’ girl, just like Anil Kapoor got associated with ‘Jhakaas’ after Yudh or Sidharth Malhotra is now known as ‘Shershaah of Bollywood’!” “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” was recently remade for the film Sooryavanshi, featuring Raveena’s Mohra co-star and Katrina Kaif.

Raveena has sustained that popularity for nearly three decades now. She has had an eventful (and successful) last few months. After appearing in the Netflix thriller series Aranyak, she was seen in a supporting role in 2022’s biggest hit, KGF: Chapter 2.

