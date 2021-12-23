Raveena Tandon wants to ‘sue the pants off’ editors who printed lies about her

Actor Raveena Tandon recalled in an interview the impact false news reports would have on her mental health, as she didn’t have the means back then to publicly fact-check the lies that were printed about her. Raveena said that she personally knew of somebody who tried to harm themselves because of an inaccurate news report that was written about them.

In an interview with Filmfare, the actor said that if she could, she’d want to go back and ‘sue the pants off’ the people who wrote falsehoods about her. She recalled being ‘body-shamed’ and ‘personally attacked’ in the press in the 90s, when she was ‘completely at the mercy of editors’. These days, she said, social media is an avenue through which celebrities can issue denials.

But things were bad back in the day. She recalled how the sister of a veteran actress overdosed on sleeping pills when it was reported that she was trying to ‘seduce’ her brother-in-law. She ended up in the hospital because of that story.

Calling them out for their ‘hypocrisy’, Raveena pointed fingers at female editors who ran such stories. “It’s surprising to see women doing that to other women,” she said.

In a recent interview with PTI, Raveena Tandon spoke about how she managed to navigate the ups and downs in her career. “You also thank those, who were not there for you, who probably tried to kick you at a time when you were down at your lowest and tried to completely bury you. I thank those people because they gave me the drive to bounce back ever harder. The harder they tried to put me down, the stronger I wanted to bounce back,” she said.

Raveena recently appeared as a small-town cop in the Netflix series Aranyak, co-starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The series released to a mixed response earlier this month. The actor will next be seen in the hotly anticipated sequel KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt.