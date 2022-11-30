Raveena Tandon tweets after probe over tiger reserve incident: ‘God forbid, it happens to be a famous person’

Actor Raveena Tandon has landed in a controversy after she was seen driving close to a tiger in a protected area while on a safari in Madhya Pradesh. An enquiry has been ordered into the matter and the actor has also been sharing her comments on the matter via social media. After a string of tweets explaining her point of view, she has tweeted sarcastically, implying that she is being investigated as she is a public figure.

The video, which surfaced on social media platforms, showed the safari vehicle driving quite close to a tiger. In the clip, camera shutters are heard whirring and a tiger is seen roaring at them in the reserve located in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district.

Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forest Dheeraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said following the directives of senior officials, he has started a probe into the alleged incident.

Raveena has been tweeting regarding the incident. In her latest tweet, she wrote, “Close encounters of all kinds are pretty regular and uploaded by all.God forbid it happens to be a famous person in the vehicle. Guess whose fault is it then?”

Check out Raveena’s tweet –

Close encounters of all kinds are pretty regular and uploaded by all.God forbid it happens to be a famous person in the vehicle. Guess whose fault is it then? pic.twitter.com/opT8cDVxEU — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 30, 2022

Earlier, the actress had shared her experience of the safari and how everyone in the jeep remained silent as they witnessed the mesmerizing animal in its natural habitat. She had shared a news report of a tigress coming close to a forest official’s bike. Raveena had tweeted, “Luckily for us ,that we did not take any sudden action, but sat quiet and watched the tigress, move on.We we’re on the tourism path, which mostly these tigers cross. And Katy the tigress in this video aswell, is habituated to coming close to vehicles and snarling.”

Raveena has been sharing details of her time in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh where she has gone for work commitments. The actor was last seen on the silver screen in Kannada blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 2.