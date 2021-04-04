Raveena Tandon shares throwback photos with Saroj Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt: ‘All of us together would play antakshari in the bus’

Raveena Tondon walked down the memory lane late on Saturday night as she shared some rare throwback pictures on her Instagram handle with her 90’s co-star Saif Ali Khan, dance director Saroj Khan and music maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

As the actor was hit with nostalgia, she shared how the stars and the crew back in the day would travel in a bus when shooting in European countries and would play antakshari together. She also stated that now such fun activities as “one happy family” don’t take place as “now everyone has their own vanity vans”.

Sharing the pictures from Kshatriya (1993) and Imtihaan (1994) shoots, Ranveena wrote, “Some throwback pics from the early 90s, Saif and I clowning around during imtihaan shoot , #kshatriya shoot with Saroj ji, Sanju ,sunny and Divya, with meeting the legendary #nusratfatehalikhan saab, used to travel in the bus to locations in Europe , all of us together would play Antakshari in the bus, the whole unit , from spot to camera crew, artistes all, in one big bus , one happy family, doesnt happen anymore .. now everyone has their own vanity vans (sic).”

Raveena Tandon shared yet another throwback, this time a video from December 2020, of herself travelling in an airplane in the times of COVID-19, earlier on Saturday.

In the video, the actor is seen wearing a PPE kit, a safety mask and a face shield, as she sanitises her seat’s armrest, she had written, “My Paranoia, but rightfully so.”

The 46-year-old actor is one of the top Bollywood actors of the 1990’s, she is best known for her films Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Laadla, Dulhe Raja, Shool, Aks, Daman, Satta. She was last seen doing a lead role in Maatr in 2017, she also played a pivotal role in Onir’s Shab in the same year. Raveena is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix’s Aranyak, which she described as an intriguing series that traces the journey of her character, cop Kasturi Dogra.