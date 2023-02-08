scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana, Suniel Shetty, Kiran Rao attend wedding reception of Ramesh Taurani’s daughter

Producer Ramesh Taurani's daughter Raveena Taurani tied the knot with Apoorv Kumar in an intimate wedding ceremony recently.

Ramesh Taurani daughter receptionProducer Ramesh Taurani hosted a star-studded wedding reception for his daughter Raveena Taurani and her husband Apoorv Kumar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a wedding bash for his daughter Raveena Taurani recently. After the intimate wedding of Raveena and Apoorv Kumar, a grand wedding reception for the newly-weds was hosted in Mumbai on Wednesday which was attended by who’s who of Bollywood including Ayushmann Khurrana, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sharvari Wagh, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Huma Qureshi, Riteish Deshmukh, and many others.

Kiran Rao, Rohit Saraf, Sophie Choudry, Fardeen Khan, Iulia Vantur, Govinda, Mika Singh, Daisy Shah, Subhash Ghai, Maniesh Paul, Rajkumar Santoshi, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun also came to meet the newlyweds.

Scroll to see photos and videos from Ramesh Taurani’s daughter’s reception:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

The newlyweds Raveena Taurani and Apoorv Kumar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ramesh Taurani with the couple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Raveena Tandon at the celebration. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiran Rao at it to the bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Fardeen Khan looked dapper. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, and Huma Qureshi posted for a click. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sharvari Wagh looked stunning. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ayushmann Khurrana posed for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Govinda with his family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alka Yagnik adn Ila Arun . (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Annu Malik and wife Anju Anu Malik, (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Abbas Burmawalla, Mustan Burmawalla, and Hussain Burmawalla. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty,(Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mika Singh at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Subhash Ghai posed for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Iulia Vantur looked stunning. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ramesh Taurani and his wife Varsha Taurani have three children- Sneha Taurani, Raveena Taurani, and Jaya Taurani.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 13:09 IST
