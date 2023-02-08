Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana, Suniel Shetty, Kiran Rao attend wedding reception of Ramesh Taurani’s daughter

Producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a wedding bash for his daughter Raveena Taurani recently. After the intimate wedding of Raveena and Apoorv Kumar, a grand wedding reception for the newly-weds was hosted in Mumbai on Wednesday which was attended by who’s who of Bollywood including Ayushmann Khurrana, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sharvari Wagh, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Huma Qureshi, Riteish Deshmukh, and many others.
Kiran Rao, Rohit Saraf, Sophie Choudry, Fardeen Khan, Iulia Vantur, Govinda, Mika Singh, Daisy Shah, Subhash Ghai, Maniesh Paul, Rajkumar Santoshi, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun also came to meet the newlyweds.
Ramesh Taurani and his wife Varsha Taurani have three children- Sneha Taurani, Raveena Taurani, and Jaya Taurani.