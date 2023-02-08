Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana, Suniel Shetty, Kiran Rao attend wedding reception of Ramesh Taurani’s daughter

Producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a star-studded wedding reception for his daughter Raveena Taurani and her husband Apoorv Kumar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a wedding bash for his daughter Raveena Taurani recently. After the intimate wedding of Raveena and Apoorv Kumar, a grand wedding reception for the newly-weds was hosted in Mumbai on Wednesday which was attended by who’s who of Bollywood including Ayushmann Khurrana, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sharvari Wagh, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Huma Qureshi, Riteish Deshmukh, and many others.