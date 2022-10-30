Raveena Tandon shares video from 48th birthday celebrations, calls it a ‘day full of surprises’

Actor Raveena Tandon turned a year older on October 26. She treated her fans to a video where she celebrated her birthday with close ones.

The video starts with Raveena being surprised by her family members at home and cutting cakes with her daughter Rasha Thadani and husband, Anil Thadani. She also had cake-cutting sessions with her team. This was followed by a birthday surprise inside a vanity van, arranged by her team. She looked overjoyed upon seeing birthday decorations and celebrated with yet another birthday cake. She posted the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, “A day full of surprises! #26th october 2022 thank you all for making it special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will be next seen in a family entertainer film ‘Ghudchadi’ alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Kushalii Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures.

Apart from that, she was recently announced as the lead actor of Arbaaz Khan’s upcoming social drama film ‘Patna Shukla. The film also Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik in prominent roles.