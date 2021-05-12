Raveena Tandon shares throwback photo of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor at their wedding: ‘Chintu uncle kept asking me for this pic’

Raveena Tandon recently took to Instagram to share a wonderful throwback photo of herself with the late Rishi Kapoor and his wife and actor Neetu Kapoor. The said image, a black-and-white photograph, was taken at the wedding of Neetu and Rishi way back in 1980.

In the still, we can see Raveena, a young girl, smiling radiantly at the camera with Rishi Kapoor holding onto her from behind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Sharing the picture, an emotional Raveena wrote, “Found a gem . A tad too late though. Thank you @juuhithesoniibabbar for finding this pic. Chintu uncle kept asking me for this pic to put in his autobiography. And some how I had lost the original. Found it .so that’s me standing with chintu uncle, at his wedding ❤️ .Wish I’d gotten it a bit earlier . Nonetheless it is treasure for me. #treasuredmemories ♥️ @neetu54 ♥️ (sic).”

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 last year after fighting a two-year battle with cancer. A few days ago, a prayer ceremony was held at his first death anniversary. On the occasion, Neetu had shared an old photo of the couple along with a heartfelt caption that read, “All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever 🌸 we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on (sic).”

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix movie Ram Baran Singh.