Raveena Tandon shares throwback photo of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor at their wedding: ‘Chintu uncle kept asking me for this pic’

May 12, 2021 11:07:58 am
Raveena Tandon recently took to Instagram to share a wonderful throwback photo of herself with the late Rishi Kapoor and his wife and actor Neetu Kapoor. The said image, a black-and-white photograph, was taken at the wedding of Neetu and Rishi way back in 1980.
In the still, we can see Raveena, a young girl, smiling radiantly at the camera with Rishi Kapoor holding onto her from behind.
View this post on Instagram
Sharing the picture, an emotional Raveena wrote, “Found a gem . A tad too late though. Thank you @juuhithesoniibabbar for finding this pic. Chintu uncle kept asking me for this pic to put in his autobiography. And some how I had lost the original. Found it .so that’s me standing with chintu uncle, at his wedding ❤️ .Wish I’d gotten it a bit earlier . Nonetheless it is treasure for me. #treasuredmemories ♥️ @neetu54 ♥️ (sic).”
Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 last year after fighting a two-year battle with cancer. A few days ago, a prayer ceremony was held at his first death anniversary. On the occasion, Neetu had shared an old photo of the couple along with a heartfelt caption that read, “All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever 🌸 we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on (sic).”
Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix movie Ram Baran Singh.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-