Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Raveena Tandon opens up about seeing Akshay Kumar opposite much younger Katrina Kaif in Tip Tip remix

Raveena Tandon spoke about the hurtful comments that were made back in the day about women's appearances, and why she isn't bothered about seeing Akshay Kumar opposite the much younger Katrina Kaif in the Tip Tip Barsa Pani remake.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 5, 2022 9:41:17 am
akshay kumar raveena tandonAkshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon in a still from "Tip Tip Barsa Pani (Mohra). (Photo: Trimurti Films)

Actor Raveena Tandon said that the days of being body shamed are over. In a new interview with Film Companion, the actor said that back in the day, many insensitive comments were made about women’s appearance, but that the new generation is more aware and more comfortable in their skin.

Asked if there is a pressure on women ‘to look a certain way’, she said, “I don’t think so. I think those days are gone when people would body shame and talk about your thunder thighs and Amazonian growth, or whatever. A lot of these things we’ve heard. All us women at that time, we looked like ‘khaate peete ghar ki ladkiyan’.”

Raveena was talking about her contemporaries, actors Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty. She continued, “There’s a lot more awareness in this generation to look good and feel confident about ourselves. There are so many of our actresses who are happy and comfortable in their skin the way they are. Including me.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Raveena Tandon: Every time people tried to kick me at my lowest, I bounced back harder

The actor also spoke about how, in the recent remix of Tip Tip Barsa Pani, the female performer was changed despite Akshay Kumar being retained. The original song, which was a part of the 1994 film Mohra, featured Akshay and Raveena. But the remix, which was a part of the Sooryavanshi soundtrack, featured Akshay and Katrina Kaif.

She was asked why Bollywood is ‘still afraid of women of a certain age’. She said, “That is slowly wearing out, I can see the change, for sure. But there is room for much, much more. About the item songs, it’s been a win-win situation, all these remixes, they get a new life, they get a new beat. The youngsters are loving them. In the end, I kind of end up owning them all over again.”

Raveena, who became a household name after a string of hits in the 90s, most recently appeared in the Netflix thriller series Aranyak, in which she plays a pahadi policewoman. She stars with Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ashutosh Rana in the show, co-created by Rohan Sippy and Charudutt Acharya.

The actor will next be seen in KGF: Chapter II, and following that in an as-yet-unannounced project by Reliance Entertainment.

