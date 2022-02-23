Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt reunite for romantic comedy Ghudhchadi, watch

The 90s Bollywood stars, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt have come together for a romantic comedy, titled Ghudhchadi. The film, helmed by debut director Binoy Gandhi, is said to be a mix of romance and drama. It went on floors on Wednesday.

The makers announced the film with a small teaser that flashed the names of its cast members. Besides Raveena and Sanjay, the film also stars Aruna Irani and Khushalii Kumar (daughter of Gulshan Kumar). It will also mark the Bollywood debut of Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthaan.

T-Series shared the announcement teaser with the caption, “When the hit duo from 90s will meet the newage sweethearts, a fun ride will unfold. #Ghudchadi a rom-com drama goes on floors today 🎬.” The production house also shared a couple of photos with the film’s team as they began shooting for it. However, it seems Raveena hasn’t yet started working on the film as she was missing from pictures shared by T-Series.

Sharing a photo from the set of Ghudhchadi, Sanjay Dutt thanked astrologer Balu Munnangi for “bringing energy to this new beginning.” He wrote, “Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginning. Appreciate your presence always.” As the actor posted the photo, his daughter Trishala Dutt dropped heart emojis on it.

The actor also left his many fans excited as he shared the film’s announcement teaser. One of them commented on the post, “❤️❤️ can’t wait to see.” Another added, “This is really awesome.”

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will also be sharing the screen in the much-awaited KGF 2. The duo had earlier worked together in movies like Jeena Marna Tere Sang (1992), Vijeta (1996), Aatish (1994) and others.

Ghudhchadi is produced by T-Series and Keep Dreaming pictures.