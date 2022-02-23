scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Must Read

Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt reunite for romantic comedy Ghudhchadi, watch

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will also be sharing the screen in the much-awaited KGF 2. The duo had earlier worked together in movies like Jeena Marna Tere Sang (1992), Vijeta (1996), and Aatish (1994), among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 23, 2022 1:58:26 pm
sanjay dutt new movieSanjay Dutt has started shooting for Ghudhchadi.

The 90s Bollywood stars, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt have come together for a romantic comedy, titled Ghudhchadi. The film, helmed by debut director Binoy Gandhi, is said to be a mix of romance and drama. It went on floors on Wednesday.

The makers announced the film with a small teaser that flashed the names of its cast members. Besides Raveena and Sanjay, the film also stars Aruna Irani and Khushalii Kumar (daughter of Gulshan Kumar). It will also mark the Bollywood debut of Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthaan.

Also read |Raveena Tandon: Every time people tried to kick me at my lowest, I bounced back harder

T-Series shared the announcement teaser with the caption, “When the hit duo from 90s will meet the newage sweethearts, a fun ride will unfold. #Ghudchadi a rom-com drama goes on floors today 🎬.” The production house also shared a couple of photos with the film’s team as they began shooting for it. However, it seems Raveena hasn’t yet started working on the film as she was missing from pictures shared by T-Series.

Sharing a photo from the set of Ghudhchadi, Sanjay Dutt thanked astrologer Balu Munnangi for “bringing energy to this new beginning.” He wrote, “Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginning. Appreciate your presence always.” As the actor posted the photo, his daughter Trishala Dutt dropped heart emojis on it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

The actor also left his many fans excited as he shared the film’s announcement teaser. One of them commented on the post, “❤️❤️ can’t wait to see.” Another added, “This is really awesome.”

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will also be sharing the screen in the much-awaited KGF 2. The duo had earlier worked together in movies like Jeena Marna Tere Sang (1992), Vijeta (1996), Aatish (1994) and others.

Ghudhchadi is produced by T-Series and Keep Dreaming pictures.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

alia bhatt, vicky kaushal, rashmika mandanna, sara ali khan
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna: 11 photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 23: Latest News

Advertisement