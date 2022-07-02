Raveena Tandon responds to troll, reveals she got ‘physically harassed, pinched’ in buses till 1991

The newly sworn-in Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier this week announced that the controversial Metro car shed will be shifted back to Mumbai’s Aarey Colony. Reacting to the news, Raveena Tandon repeated her earlier stance that the wildlife and flora-fauna of the area should be protected at all costs. However, her tweet attracted criticism. One person called Raveena Tandon “shameless” for seemingly dissenting against the decision to relocate the shed to the forest area, after it had been moved by the Uddhav Thackeray govermment.

“Do elite @deespeak @TandonRaveena @zoru75 know the struggle of middle class Mumbaikars?” the person asked her. In response, Raveena wrote, “Uptil 1991, I travelled like this. And being a girl also got physically harassed by nameless trolls like you. Before I started working, saw success and earned my first car. Troll ji. Nagpur ke ho, hara bhara hai aap ka city. Lucky. Don’t grudge anyone their success or earnings.”

Uptil 1991,I travelled like this.And being a girl also got physically harassed by nameless trolls like you.Before I started working , saw success and earned my first car. Troll ji . Nagpur ke ho,hara bhara hai aap ka city.lucky.Don’t grudge anyone their success or earnings 🙏🏻 https://t.co/NW5pjEihtK — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 2, 2022

In a series of tweets, she added, “Everyone’s life is not a bed of roses @SunainaHoley ji. Everyone has struggled to reach somewhere. I’m sure you have a house/car too. The day heat waves/flooding/natural disasters strike, it’ll effect the common man first. Elitists will be the first to run away to their Swiss chalet. All development is welcome @SunainaHoley ji, all one prays is that more is done to compensate for environmental loss/safeguarding of wildlife. India, today, prides herself with tiger count increase, but because of depleting forests road/rail kills of leopards and tigers are increasing. Im sure @SunainaHoley ji, that our government will do their best to see everyone’s interest, safety and convenience, and will take the right decision and measures. Hoping for bright future for all our children, yours, mine, everyones, this planet.ps-loving the plastic ban in effect.”

Soon, another Twitter user posted a video of local train and asked Raveena when was the last time she traveled via local train. In response, Raveena replied that in her teens, she travelled in buses and trains and was harassed. “Teen yrs, travelled in locals/buses, got eve-teased, pinched, everything that most women go through, earned my first car in 92. Development is welcome, we have to b responsible, not only a project, but wherever we are cutting thru r forests, to safeguard environment/wildlife,” she wrote.

A couple of years ago, Raveena and several other Bollywood celebrities opposed the cutting of hundreds of trees at Mumbai’s Aarey Colony for the metro project.