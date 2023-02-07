Raveena Tandon reveals she had conditions for doing rape scenes, was called ‘arrogant’ because she demanded ‘dress phatega nahi’

Raveena Tandon recently opened up about the things that she was uncomfortable doing on screen during her heyday in the 1990s. In a recent interview, Raveena said that she had certain policies in place when it came to doing rape scenes in films. She demanded that no matter what, her clothes would be fully intact.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Raveena shared a list of things she’d be uncomfortable doing. She said, “I used to be uncomfortable with a lot of things. For example, dance steps. If I was uncomfortable with something, I would say, ‘Listen I am not comfortable with this step. I would not do the step.’ I didn’t want to wear swimming costumes, and I didn’t do kissing scenes. So I had my fundas. I was the only actress who had a couple of rape scenes with not even one tear in the dress. All my clothes used to be fully intact.”

The actor also opened up about how she was termed “arrogant” by filmmakers, which led to a lot of films being taken away from her and being offered to others. Raveena said, “Mera dress phatega nahi… tum karlo rape scene agar karna hai (You do the rape scene if you want, but my clothes won’t be torn). So they used to call me arrogant.” Raveena then revealed that Karisma Kapoor’s debut film Prem Qaidi was first offered to her, but she rejected it as there was a scene in which “the hero pulls down the zipper and the strap is showing”.

“Darr had come to me first, though it was not vulgar, but earlier there were some scenes in Darr, I was not comfortable with. I never used to wear a swimming costume. I would say, ‘No, I will not wear a swimming costume’. Even Prem Qaidi, the first film with which I think Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) got launched was actually offered to me first. But even in that, there was just one scene where the hero pulls down the zipper and the strap is showing, I was uncomfortable with that,” she shared.

Raveena was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2. She’ll next be seen in Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt. She has Arbaaz Khan’s Patna Shukla lined up. She also made her streaming debut with Netflix’s Aranyak.