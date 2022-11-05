Raveena Tandon recalls traumatic stalker situation: ‘He would send me vials of blood through courier’

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon opened up about harrowing stalker incidents from the past that forced her to call the police. In an interview, she recalled how one fan wrote her letters in blood, while another person threw rocks at her husband’s car. Her comments come in the wake of cricketer Virat Kohli’s privacy being breached at a hotel in Australia. A fan had shot a video of Virat’s room, and posted it online. His wife Anushka Sharma had expressed her horror at the incident, and asked where the lines of privacy are drawn.

Raveena shared a concerning incident of her own with ETimes, about a man who was convinced that he was married to her. She also said that the fan, who was from Goa, was convinced that her kids were his kids. The actor said, “He would send me vials of blood through courier, he would send letters written in blood, and obscene photographs.”

Raveena said that she also had to call the cops when someone threw a large rock at her husband Anil Thadani’s car. “And then there was another person who had landed up on my gate. He would just sit outside my house,” she added.

Reacting to the incident in Australia, Anushka had written on Instagram, “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”