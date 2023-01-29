Raveena Tandon pouts in a selfie with Rekha, fans ask ‘Where is Akshay Kumar?’

Veteran actor Rekha and Raveena Tandon bumped into each other at an event in Mumbai last night and their photos and videos together are making headlines. Rekha and Raveena greeted and hugged each other when Raveena asked for her phone and took a selfie with the veteran star.

At the event, Rekha folded her hands to congratulate Raveena for being honoured with the Padma Shri award.

Rekha, Raveena, and also Akshay Kumar were seen together in the 1996-released film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and thus this reunion of the divas made fans ask, ‘Where is Akshay Kumar?’.

Rekha looked stunning in a saree while Raveena was dolled up in a silver and black gown. At the gala event, Raveena was awarded for her Netflix web show Aranyak.

Other A-listers of Bollywood who attended the event were Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sonu Sood, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and others.