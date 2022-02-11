Raveena Tandon performs last rites of father Ravi Tandon, see photos

Raveena Tandon’s father and celebrated filmmaker Ravi Tandon passed away on Friday at the age of 85. His last rites were performed in the evening. Raveena was seen performing the rituals at her father’s funeral and was accompanied by her brother Rajiv Tandon and husband Anil Thadani.

Filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Riddhima Pandit went to meet Raveena after the news of her father’s demise came out. He was suffering from lung fibrosis and passed away due to respiratory failure.

Raveena mourned the demise of her father and shared a series of pictures of herself with him. Along with the photos, she wrote, “You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.”

Ravi Tandon was a renowned name in Indian cinema in the 1970s-1980s. He was a director, producer and writer. He has directed films like Anhonee, Khel Khel Mein, Majboor, Khuddar, and Zindagi among others.

On the work front, Raveena has finished dubbing for her part in the upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2. The multilingual venture will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on April 14.