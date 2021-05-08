scorecardresearch
Raveena Tandon dispatches oxygen cylinders to Delhi as capital faces shortage amid Covid-19 crisis

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is helping with the severe oxygen crisis in Delhi as she sent a batch of cylinders to the national capital.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
May 8, 2021 11:47:14 am
raveena tandon oxygen cylindersRaveena Tandon is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have arranged oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients in Delhi. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Actor Raveena Tandon is doing her bit to mitigate the severe oxygen crisis in Delhi as the country battles the ravaging second Covid-19 wave.

Posting photos of a dispatch of cylinders, Raveena on Saturday wrote on Instagram, “Team enroute Delhi. A drop in the ocean, but hoping it’ll help those few at least. @therudrafoundation #ourfirstlot.” Since the actor mentioned this was the “first lot”, it suggests she will send more help.

Actor Sonu Sood has been quite instrumental in helping people in this time of crisis. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have also started a fundraiser where they are raising money for Covid-19 relief. Previously, actor Priyanka Chopra also appealed to her followers to donate generously as she arranges essential medical supplies for the Indian people fighting against the spread of Covid-19.

On Saturday, a record 4,187 deaths were reported in the country with over 4 lakh positive cases.

