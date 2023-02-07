Raveena Tandon opens up about ‘broken engagement’ with Akshay Kumar, rumours that he dated women who looked like her out of spite

Raveena Tandon spoke about her relationship with Akshay Kumar, and said that she is very good at ‘blocking out’ certain details about this phase in her life, because she made it a point not to read anything that was written about it in the press. In an interview, she said that the ‘broken engagement’ is still hanging over her head, and she can’t understand why.

Raveena was in conversation with news agency ANI, when she was asked about the Akshay Kumar chapter, and how it’s still something that is mentioned whenever her name is googled. She said, “It comes up, and it comes up like there’s a war between everyone whom he’s involved with. Hello, once I had moved out of his life, I was already dating someone else, and he was already dating someone else, so kahan se jealousy ayegi (where will jealousy come from)?”

Raveena said that she has ‘forgotten’ when exactly she was engaged to Akshay, because she made sure not to read anything about that episode in the press. “We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck to my head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorces, they move on, what’s the big deal?”

When it was pointed out to Raveena that gossip at the time suggested that Akshay was deliberately dating women that looked like her immediately after they broke up, she said, “I wouldn’t read anything that was written about that, because why unnecessarily apna blood pressure high karna?” Akshay and Raveena were said to have fallen for each other while working on Mohra. Their rumoured relationship became tabloid fodder, and it was said that he had given her an ultimatum to make a choice between her career or him.

Raveena tied the knot with film producer Anil Thadani in 2004; Akshay married Twinkle Khanna in 2001.