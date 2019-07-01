Raveena Tandon on Zaira Wasim: Wish they’d exit gracefully and keep regressive views to themselves

Raveena Tandon has slammed Zaira Wasim’s decision to quit the film industry. Wasim had on Sunday announced that since her vocation was coming in the way of her religion and faith, she has opted for “disassociation with this field.”

“For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else. As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle, it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here,” Wasim wrote.

She added, “This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of ‘imaan’ (faith). While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my ‘imaan’, my relationship with my religion was threatened.”

Criticising Zaira Wasim’s move, Raveena Tandon posted on Twitter, “Doesn’t matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they’d exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves .”

In another tweet, she wrote, “I standby and love my industry,all the opportunities it gives to everyone. Exit is your choice,reason,by all means.Just do not demean it for everyone else.The industry where all work shoulder to shoulder,no differences,caste,religion or where you come from. #Respect #indianfilms.”

Zaira Wasim is known for starring in Dangal and Secret Superstar. She has finished shooting for The Sky is Pink, a Shonali Bose directorial that also stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

The film is scheduled for release on October 11, 2019.