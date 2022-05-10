Raveena Tandon on when she and Aishwarya Rai were fat-shamed: ‘I said I can reduce my weight, but…’

Actor Raveena Tandon is currently basking in the success of her film KGF: Chapter 2. In a recent interview, Raveena spoke about the term pan-India, and what does it entail for her. She also talked about the time when she and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were fat-shamed.

“If KGF is making money, it doesn’t only mean the south industry is making money. It has been beneficial to the theatre owners, it has revived the euphoria and love for cinema,” the actor told GoodTimes.

During the chat, Raveena Tandon also revisited the time when she and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were trolled for putting on weight after welcoming a child. Speaking about the fat-shaming episode, the actor said, “I had put on a lot of weight, and I had just delivered my son, and I had already started working again. They were fat-shaming me, they were fat-shaming Aishwarya Rai. I said we’ve just had a baby. I want to nurse my baby, I don’t want to go on a diet.”

Raveena further revealed that she had even clapped back at a reporter after he made some unkind remarks about her weight gain. She said, “I remember this journalist saying to me at a conference, ‘Arey Raveena ji, aap kitni moti ho gayi hai. Aap to mast mast hua karti thi, ab aap reality show kar rahi hai. So, I said, ‘Dekhiye bhai sahab, motapa to ghat jayega, lekin aapki surat kaise badal payegi?’ (This reporter said, ‘Raveena you have gained so much weight, you used to be so cool. And now you’re doing reality shows. So I just said, ‘Brother, I can reduce my weight. But what will you do about your face?).”

On the work front, Raveena Tandon will be seen next in romantic comedy Ghudchadi.