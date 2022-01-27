Raveena Tandon opens up on Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan: ‘He might have made a few mistakes, but he let these incidents change him’

Actor Raveena Tandon, who made her debut with Patthar Ke Phool, opposite Salman Khan, opened up about their relationship over the years. The Aranyak actor is quite fond of Salman as he was the first hero she had ever acted with, and recently, opened up about her friendship with him.

In a recent interview to Siddharth Kanan, Raveena talked about her equation with Salman Khan and said that ‘her first hero will always be special’, and will always have a special place in her heart. “A man if he decides in his mind that you’re his friend, he will go to any lengths to look after you and take care of you, till his last breath,” she said.

Speaking about Salman’s troubled past, that includes court appearances and even jail-time, she said, “He might have made a few mistakes in his life, I’m sure there is a time when God gives everyone a chance to regret and recoup and get back. Who hasn’t?” She added that Salman was someone “who let these incidents change him” into a more positive person. She said that people deserve second chances.

She also talked about her other co-stars including Sanjay Dutt, saying that he was her second crush after Rishi Kapoor, and that he treated her like a ‘little hanger on’. She said that she has had the best times working with him, and that he is one of her ‘favouritest’ co-stars. When asked about Akshay Kumar, she expressed her admiration for his dedication. “If you tell him 4 o clock, he will be there at quarter to 4 on the sets,” adding that this quality has taken him far over the years. She said that he is one of the pillars of the film industry, and added that he and Katrina Kaif did ‘well’ in the new Tip Tip Barsa Paani remix, which was recreated from the Mohra song, starring her and Akshay Kumar.