Raveena Tandon on rejecting Rani Mukerji’s role in KKHH, refusing Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Couldn’t play second lead’

Raveena Tandon was one of the top actors of the 90s. Already a well-known name in the industry, the success of her 1994 film Mohra marked a major turning point in her career, firmly establishing her as one of the most sought-after leading actresses in Hindi cinema. It was around this phase that filmmaker Karan Johar offered her a role in his debut directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. However, Raveena chose to turn it down as it was a second lead.

In a recent interaction with Zoom, Raveena explained why she rejected Karan Johar’s first film despite being good friends with the filmmaker-producer. She said, “I had my reasons to reject certain films. For example, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan always says that you didn’t do my first film, but I tell him that I would have loved to do it, and you are my friend, but unfortunately, during that time in my career, I couldn’t have restarted my career by playing second lead after leaving at a point which was Mohra.”