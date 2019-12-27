Raveena Tandon on hurting religious sentiments: Haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult

Raveena Tandon offered an apology on Twitter. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram) Raveena Tandon offered an apology on Twitter. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

After Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh were booked by Amritsar police for hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community on a television show, Raveena has clarified her stance on Twitter.

Raveena offered an apology on Twitter and wrote, “Please do watch this link. I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt.”.

The actor attached the video clip from the said episode of Farah Khan’s show Back Benchers which streams on Flipkart Video. The video clip shows Farah acting as the teacher as she asks Raveena Tandon and Bharti Singh to spell the word ‘hallelujah’. Farah and Bharti are yet to react on the same.

Please do watch this link. I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt. https://t.co/tT2IONqdKI — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 26, 2019

Farah Khan tweeted, “I’m extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, n it would never be my intention 2disrespect any.On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise.”

I’m extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, n it would never be my intention 2disrespect any.On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) December 27, 2019

According to PTI, the complaint against Raveena, Farah and Bharti alleged that “the religious sentiments of Christians have been hurt.” The complaint was filed by Sonu Jafar, president of Christian Front of Ajnala Block and the FIR was registered at Ajnala police station under section 295-A of the IPC (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs).

Vikram Jeet Duggal, Amritsar Rural, SSP, said, “We have registered a case against the three and further investigations are being held.”

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd