Raveena Tandon on being body-shamed in Bollywood: ‘I was called thunder thighs’

She was the quintessential symbol of sensuality during the ’90s. Even when her iconic number “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” was recreated by a leading actor (Katrina Kaif) of the current generation, a majority of netizens opined that the ’90 star’s oomph factor can’t be matched. She is none other than the ‘Mast Mast’ girl Raveena Tandon.

Speaking exclusively with ANI, Raveena spoke about issues ranging from body shaming to toxic gossip magazines which could ruin someone’s career. Asked about the gossip magazines of the bygone eras, Raveena said quite unambiguously, “90s gossip magazines were the worst. And some of those women, now I see roaming around carrying the women’s lib badge over their heads and hearts. They were the worst enemies of women. They body-shamed women, slut shamed women and would do everything possible to bring another woman down. Today they roam around as the biggest feminists. I wonder when did that happen? If I start telling stories about them….(chuckles).”

Raveena Tandon is celebrated for her charm and beauty till date. Common people don’t believe that she was ever body-shamed in the film industry. During her interaction with Smita Prakash, the Daman actor said, “No no. I was called a lot of things. 90s ke kholo, TTs, thunder thighs…miss this and miss that…” The actor continued, “I was plump actually. Started at 16 and a half years, and I was full of baby fat yaar… which still hasn’t gone. Though I don’t care now.”

When told that she is exaggerating the facts, Raveena said, “I remember some of these titles. And not only me, but some other heroines were also called that. Instead of supporting women, what they did was…firstly all these women editors would fall in love with the heroes. And what the heroes said were the last words. If he wanted to pan a woman, the woman would be panned, shamed, literally, her career ruined in the magazines with nasty articles being put out about her. There were so many untrue articles put out because some hero went and said, “Acha, uske bare me aab aisa likh do…” and it would be the last word. And if there would be an apology, that would be on the last line of some other issue of the magazine. It would be written ‘The story carried earlier ultimately proved not to be true’. And who will read that then? The screaming headlines already made the news, right?”

Raveena Tandon concluded that she was utterly displeased with the ‘viciousness’ of ’90s journalism and decided to take a break after her marriage.