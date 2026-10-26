Raveena Tandon on becoming a mother at 21, grandmom at 46: ‘People said, who’ll marry her’

Actor Raveena Tandon was one of the most popular female stars of the 1990s. Alongside her successful career on the big screen, she made an important decision in her personal life when she was just 21. She adopted her cousin’s daughters, Pooja and Chaya, who were eight and 11 years old, respectively. Over the years, Raveena has spoken about the media speculation and societal challenges she faced following her decision, as well as the close bond she shares with her children.

On Raveena Tandon’s birthday, we look back at the times she opened up about adopting Pooja and Chaya, the questions she faced and her relationship with all four of her children.

Raveena Tandon on why she kept her daughters’ adoption private in the 1990s

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Raveena Tandon once revealed why she chose to keep the adoption of her daughters, Pooja and Chaya, private in the 1990s. The actor was 21 when she adopted the two girls and decided not to speak publicly about them, fearing that tabloid coverage would lead to speculation and scandalous stories.

In an interview with RJ Sidharth Kanan, Raveena recalled, “When I did adopt the girls, initially, I did not talk about them at all, till they passed their 10th standard and after that, they started hanging out with me on my shoots. Then, everyone started asking, ‘Who are these girls?’ And I would start telling them this is how it is.”

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Explaining her concerns about how the media might portray her decision, she added, “Magazine wale bol denge ki isko secretly baby ho gaya, kiska baby hai (The magazines would say that I secretly had a baby and speculate about the father). It was that era. Itna gandh tha unke minds mein (Their minds were so filthy). To avoid such stories, I just did it very quietly.”

Raveena Tandon faced speculation over her adoption decision

Raveena’s decision to adopt Pooja and Chaya also led to speculation that the girls were her biological children born out of wedlock.

Recalling the rumours in an earlier interview with Zoom, Raveena said, “Whenever you do something, there will always be these trolls or someone will make some sexist remark, trying to create controversies out of nothing. I remember one article even saying that these must be her hidden children, which she must have had out of wedlock. When I was 21, they were eight and 11. So, when did I have them? When I was 11 or 12?”

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The actor also recalled how some people questioned whether adopting Pooja and Chaya would affect her chances of finding a life partner.

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“Some ‘well-meaning’ aunties asked who will marry me now, because I come with excess baggage. I was like, whoever loves me will love me, my girls, my dogs, my cat, and whoever I come with,” she said.

Raveena added that this was the only condition she had maintained when she started dating her now-husband, Anil Thadani. “I come with my entire gang, that’s what I told him,” she added.

Raveena Tandon on why she adopted Pooja and Chaya

Speaking about her decision to adopt Pooja and Chaya, Raveena said she wanted to provide them with a better life after their parents passed away.

“When I came off the legal age, I saw my cousin’s kids not getting the kind of lives they should have had as, unfortunately, their parents were no more. And I thought, I keep doing this for other NGOs, but here are two children whom I have seen born in front of me. I felt like it was time they got a better life. So, I got them home. So, the minute I turned 21, I became their legal guardian,” she said.

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In another conversation with Lehren Retro, Raveena spoke about the special bond she shares with Pooja and Chaya, describing adoption as a lifelong commitment.

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“It’s a lifetime commitment and there are relationships, there are bonds and there’s love and there’s emotion and there’s everything that’s involved so yes there is definitely a bond that we all share. They are the older siblings to my younger ones,” she said.

Raveena married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004, and the couple have two children, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan. Pooja and Chaya are now married and have children of their own.

Raveena Tandon on the generational gap with her children

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Raveena opened up about her bond with her children and explained how they bridge the generational gap by sharing similar interests. She said spending time together and having common passions have helped keep the family close.

“About our generation? What do they get wrong? I don’t know. You know, actually, it’s a little different or difficult for me to comprehend as to what others think. Because between the relationship between me, Rasha and Ranbir, my kids, and then my two older kids who are not the Gen Z, but they’re an older generation. We are friends, right? So I’ve not felt that distance or that difference, we do everything together,” Raveena said.

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She also spoke about her love for wildlife and nature, which she shares with her family.

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“Our likes and dislikes are almost the same. Our passions are the same. We all love wildlife. We all love going for safaris. We all love animals. We all can have like about 100 dogs in our house and no humans. We’re very happy with that. So we bond like that. So I don’t see… Unless, yeah, it’s technology. I definitely ask for technology help from my son and my daughter both, yes,” she added.

Raveena Tandon on becoming a grandmother at 46

Raveena became a grandmother at 46, as both her adopted daughters had children of their own. Speaking about the experience in an interview with Miss Malini, Raveena said, “Technically, the minute that word comes, people think you’re 70-80 years old. When I had taken in my girls I was 21, and my eldest was 11. We actually just have an 11-year gap between us.”

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She explained that her relationship with her eldest daughter was also shaped by their relatively small age difference. “She’s had her baby, so she’s more like a friend, but technically, I am a mom-like figure to her in her life. That’s what equates to being a grandmom, so that’s how it is,” she added.