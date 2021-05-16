Raveena Tandon on becoming a mom at 21, grandmom at 46: ‘My eldest was 11 when I took my girls in’

Actor Raveena Tandon was way ahead of her time when she decided to adopt two girls at the age of 21. Both her daughters, Pooja and Chhaya are moms now and the actor is a nani.)

Talking about becoming a grandmother at the age of 46, Raveena said in an interview, “Technically, the minute that word comes, people think you’re 70-80 years old. When I had taken in my girls I was 21, and my eldest was 11. We actually just have an 11-year gap between us.”

She further told Miss Malini, “She’s had her baby, so she’s more like a friend, but technically, I am a mom-like figure to her in her life. That’s what equates to being a grandmom, so that’s how it is.”

The actor had adopted Pooja and Chhaya in the 90s. “This was before Mohra (1994). My mother and I used to visit orphanages like Asha Sadan on our weekends. When my cousin passed away he left behind two young daughters, Chaya and Pooja. I didn’t like the way their guardian was treating them so I took them home with me. I didn’t think much of it. It came naturally to me. I wanted to give the girls the life they deserved. I’m not a multibillionaire but I do what I can to help,” she had said in an interview.

Talking about how the society perceived adoption at that time, she had added, “Some people wondered what would happen to the two children once I got married. They said no one would marry me as I came with excess baggage. But I said I come in a package deal: my children, my dogs and me. Take it or leave it. Fortunately, my husband and in-laws dote on the girls.” Raveena has daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan with husband Anil.