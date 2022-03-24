Raveena Tandon and Neelam Kothari celebrate the glorious 90s. Special thanks to Govinda

Raveena Tandon turned an impromptu meet with her friends — actor Neelam Kothari and interior designer Anita Loomba — into an occasion to celebrate the glorious 90s. In an Instagram reel, Raveena, Neelam and Anita can be seen dancing on the parody that Raveena made on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s film Dulaara’s song “Meri Pant Bhi Sexy”. The film, of course, released in the 90s.

While in the first part of the video, Raveena can be seen singing and dancing while her friends stand next to her, the second take shows Neelam Kothari walking off the frame. Raveena‘s version of the song went as, “Mere dost bhi 90s, Mera bag bhi 90s, Mera pant bhi 90s, Meri ghadi bhi 90s, Mera chashma bhi 90s hai.”

Sharing the video, Raveena wrote, “#takeone and #taketwo .Mera style bhi 90s! Mere dost bhi 90s .. and sachi muchi, my jeans and shoes and bag all preserved from the 90s and me too .. hahahah . Us too!!! @anitaloomba77 and @neelamkotharisoni walks off ….😂😂😂🤪🤪.”

Watch Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari’s 90s video:

The video also got attention from Madhuri Dixit Nene. She posted in the comments section, “Awesome 90s 😍🔥❤️.” Replying to this, Raveena wrote, “miss you in it, my 90 s friend too♥️♥️♥️.”

Neelam Kothari, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star, also called it, “😂😂😂 hysterical ❤️.”

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen on Netflix’s web series, Aranyak. She recently wrapped shooting of her next film, titled Ghudhchadhi, which also stars Sanjay Dutt. Raveena also has KGF: Chapter 2 in her kitty.