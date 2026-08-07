Raveena Tandon nearly bitten by dog at Ohh My Dog screening—here is what actually happened

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recently attended the special screening of Pankaj Tripathi’s film Ohh My Dog in Mumbai, where an unexpected incident grabbed everyone’s attention.

At the event held in Mumbai on Thursday, Raveena posed with the film’s furry star on the red carpet, but the situation quickly turned tense when the animal started barking aggressively and almost bit her as she got up after the photo session.

After the screening, while stepping out, Raveena Tandon assured that she is fine and it was just a thread from her dress that accidentally got caught in the dog’s mouth.

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Videos of the moment quickly surfaced on social media, with many praising Raveena Tandon for staying composed.

One user commented, “Thank you for your patience and kindness, Raveena ma’am,” while another wrote, “Sign of a true animal lover.” A fan noted, “The dog must be stressed with a lot happening around. Thanks to Raveena for handling it with poise.” Another admirer added, “Man, she is so calm and composed. Huge respect for her.”

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About Ohh My Dog

Directed by Amit Rai, Ohh My Dog is a family entertainer. Along with Pankaj Tripathi, the film features an ensemble cast including Pavan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Bulloo Kumar, and Sulakhyana Baruah.

Director Amit Rai described the movie as an emotional family story that also promotes compassion towards animals. “Dogs teach us the purest form of love and loyalty without expecting anything in return. Through Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful for every family. This is not just a film about a child and a dog; it is about learning to coexist with all living beings with compassion. If audiences walk away with a little more kindness in their hearts towards animals, I will feel this film has truly achieved its purpose,” he said in an interview.

Produced by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj, and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment, Ohh My Dog arrived in theatres on August 7. The film’s release was pushed by a week from its original date of July 31 due to competition for screens from other major releases.