Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Raveena Tandon agrees with John Oliver’s take on Kohinoor: ‘Entire British museum should be declared…’

Raveena Tandon took to social media sharing a clip of John Oliver's show where he spoke about the ownership of the Kohinoor diamond.

raveena tandonRaveena Tandon shared John Oliver's clip on the Kohinoor diamond. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Ever since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Kohinoor has been trending on Twitter with many saying that the Britsh should return the diamond to India as they allegedly stole it from India before it became independent. Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon also took to Twitter on Tuesday as she shared a clip from John Oliver’s show where he spoke about Britain stealing artefacts, and many unique possessions from various countries and claiming it as their own.

Sharing the clip, Raveena shared on Twitter, “Just fantastic! His Punchline 😂😂” The entire British museum should be declared an active crime scene!” John Oliver’s segment where he spoke about India’s claim over the ownership of Kohinoor first aired in 2015. The diamond’s ownership came into question again after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

With King Charles III succeeding to the throne, the 105-carat diamond, which is steeped in history, will go to his wife Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, who has now become Queen consort.

Raveena Tandon made her debut in the OTT space via Netflix’s Aranyak in 2021. She was recently seen in KGF Chapter 2, which has become the biggest blockbuster in India this year. Raveena played the role of India’s Prime Minister in the film.

Raveena is set to appear in Binoy Gandhi’s next film Ghudchadi. Here, she stars alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Aruna Irani.

