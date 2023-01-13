scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Raveena Tandon issues warning to all husbands in her latest video, fans call it ‘masterpiece’

Raveena Tandon shared another hilarious video on Instagram. The video is the follow up to a video which she posted in December.

raveena tandonRaveena Tandon was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)
Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle and shared the latest video from her ‘khod ke dekhlo’ video series. In the first video, Raveena played the role of a woman who killed her husband and buried him in the garden. In the latest video, Raveena explained why she killed her husband.

Sharing the video, Raveena wrote, “Khod ke dekhlo .. part two.♥️. Husbands beware, this is trending too. He should’ve played safe and just said baby.” In the video, a man is heard asking Raveena about her husband’s last words. Raveena says, “Unhone kaha tha ki mera chashma kahan hai Sangeeta. (He asked, ‘Where are my glasses Sangeeta?’)” When asked why she killed him, the actor says, “Ranjana naam hai mera (My name is Ranjana).”

Fans called the video another ‘masterpiece’ and hailed the actor in the comments section of the post. One of the fans wrote, “One of the funniest memes – done with best performance.” Other fans said, “Don’t underestimate the power of a wife” and “Wow kya baat hai.”

Raveena Tandon often posts hilarious videos on her Instagram account. A few days ago, Raveena gave her fans a sneak peek of her new haircut. She wrote in the caption, “A new cut and a new day! Gooood morning world.”

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2. Next, she has Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt and Arbaaz Khan’s Patna Shukla. The actor will also be seen in the second season of the web show Aranyak.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 16:49 IST
