Raveena Tandon is a proud mother as her daughter Rasha clears IGCSE: ‘My A ⭐️baby girl’

Actor Raveena Tandon is an elated mother after her daughter’s academic success. The Akhiyon Se Goli Maare actor took to Instagram to celebrate the result of her daughter Rasha Thadani in IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education).

Raveena and husband Anil Thadani are parents to Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan. She also has two adopted daughters, Chaya Tandon and Pooja Tandon.

She shared the marksheet of the exam and also a video of Rasha dancing and savouring her triumph.

Raveena captioned the post, “My A ⭐️baby girl . #cambridge #igcseresults @rashathadani.”

This is not the first time Rasha has made her mother proud. In February this year, she had earned a coveted black belt in Korean martial art Taekwondo. Raveena had said while doting on her daughter, “Meri Beti Blackbelt! 😍😍😍😍 @officialrashathadani proud of you! Love the way you don’t remove your mask and are following all safety protocols! Safety first during these times of exams . Love the way you say “ kal school jaana hai” @officialrashathadani 😘😘😘😘😁😁😁😁😁😁.”

Celebrities like Farah Khan, Bhavna Pandey (Chunky Pandey’s wife), and fashion designer Jayanthi Ballal congratulated Rasha in the comments section.

Farah Khan wrote, “Congratulations baby.”

Meanwhile, on the work front Raveena Tandon was last seen in a special appearance in Khandaani Shafakhana. Her next project is Kannada-language period action film K.G.F: Chapter 2, which also stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj.

She can also be seen as a judge on the third season of Colors TV’s dance reality show Dance Deewane .