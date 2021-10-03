Raveena Tandon pens emotional post for husband Anil Thadani on his birthday: ‘You are my world’

Actor Raveena Tandon wrote an emotional post for her husband, Anil Thadani, on his birthday. She took to Instagram and shared some heartwarming photos of the two of them. The couple got married on February 22, 2004.

Raveena wrote, “You are simply the best! You make my world, you are my world…Happy birthday to the best son, son-in-law, husband and father to all of mine.” The couple are parents to children Rasha, and Ranbir. Prior to her marriage with Anil, Raveena had also adopted two girls, Pooja and Chaya. Both her daughters are mothers now.

Raveena had told Miss Malini, “This was before Mohra (1994). My mother and I used to visit orphanages like Asha Sadan on our weekends. When my cousin passed away he left behind two young daughters, Chaya and Pooja. I didn’t like the way their guardian was treating them so I took them home with me. I didn’t think much of it. It came naturally to me. I wanted to give the girls the life they deserved. I’m not a multibillionaire but I do what I can to help,” she had said in an interview.

Talking about becoming a grandmother at the age of 46, Raveena had said, “Technically, the minute that word comes, people think you’re 70-80 years old. When I had taken in my girls I was 21, and my eldest was 11. We actually just have an 11-year gap between us.”

Recently, Raveena shared her fangirl moments with Al Pacino, Jackie Chan, Clint Eastwood, Dalai Lama and Amitabh Bachchan. She posted throwback photos and captioned her post, “My #fangirlmoments the only people in the world, I’ve ever asked for a picture with #alpacino #clinteastwood #dalailama #jackiechan #shriamitabhbachchanji (with amit ji, every time I meet him) @amitabhbachchan.”

On the work front, Raveena is awaiting the release of her digital debut, Aranyak and KGF Chapter 2.