Raveena Tandon gives a thumbs-up to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ dhol version, watch video

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar-starrer iconic number “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” from the 1994 Mohra refuses to get old. The Viju Shah-composition, sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, continues to be the benchmark for sensuality in rhythm.

Coupled with Raveena Tandon’s gorgeous moves in that yellow saree and her crackling chemistry with Akshay Kumar, “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” is still a favourite on the dance floor. It’s no surprising then that the song’s foot-tapping dhol version has surfaced online.

The video posted by Twitter page Cinema Aaj Kal shows a man singing and playing the song on a dhol as a huge crowd gathers to watch his performance. It’s unclear whether the performance was a part of a wedding or any other celebration. But the musician would have never thought his terrific experimentation with the song would reach the star herself. As the Twitter page had tagged both Raveena and Akshay, the former reacted to the video, writing, she loved it. “Love this version #dholmix,” Raveena wrote quote tweeting the video.

While there have been many independent versions of “Tip Tip Barsa Paani”, its first big screen recreation will be seen in Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi. The song, choreographed by Farah Khan, is touted as one of the highlights of the Rohit Shetty-directed actioner.

Interestingly, another song from Mohra, whose music was a chartbuster, has also been recreated. The popular track “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast”, yet again featuring Raveena and Akshay, was remixed for Kiara Advani-starrer Machine, which released in 2017.