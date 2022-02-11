scorecardresearch
Friday, February 11, 2022
Raveena Tandon’s dad Ravi Tandon dies at 85, actor writes: ‘I’m never letting go’

Raveena Tandon paid an emotional tribute to her father Ravi Tandon, who died due to respiratory failure on Friday.

New Delhi
February 11, 2022 2:36:38 pm
raveena tandon father ravi tandon deathRavi Tandon died at the age of 84. (Photo: Instagram/Raveena Tandon)

Raveena Tandon’s father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon, passed away on Friday at the age of 85. He had lung fibrosis and passed away due respiratory failure. Tandon breathed his last at his residence at 3.45 am.

Raveena took to her Instagram handle, and remembered her father with a heartfelt note. Sharing pictures with him, including one from her childhood, Raveena wrote, “You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.”

Actors Neelam Kothari, Juuhi Babbar and Chunky Panday shared their condolences. Juhi Chawla wrote in the comments section, “Heartfelt condolences to you and your family Raveena. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Ravi Tandon was active during 1970s-1980s. A director, producer and writer, he has helmed films like Anhonee, Khel Khel Mein, Majboor, Khuddar, Zindagi among others.

Raveena Tandon had last year, given fans a sneak peek into her father Ravi Tandon’s intimate birthday celebration. She shared several photos and videos from his cake cutting ceremony and a family get-together. One could see Raveena’s mother Veena, along with husband Anil Thadani, daughter Rasha Thadani, among others in the video.

Raveena had posted some rare pictures with her dad on Instagram to mark his birthday too. “My first love, my hero , my inspiration! .. Humility, Grace Compassion,and Self Respect #allinone, Happy Happy Birthday Papa! #ravitandon to many many rocking years ahead ! #foreverpapasgirl thank you instafam for@your good wishes already! All conveyed!,” she wrote.

Raveena has time and again given us glimpses into her family time. In May 2021, she shared a picture of her parents as they marked 55 years of marriage. “55 glorious years and more to come ! My inspiration , my faith and my belief in love and companionship for a together forever comes from them. Happy 55 th wedding anniversary and 62 years (+ 7 years courtship) of knowing and loving each other through everything,” Raveena wrote in the caption.

