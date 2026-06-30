Raveena Tandon compares Welcome 3 to Jim Carrey, Adam Sandler films: ‘You expect logic?’

Actor Raveena Tandon is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Welcome To The Jungle. In a recent interview, Raveena, who plays the villager Zoya in the action-comedy, opened up about the experience of shooting with an ensemble cast of 34 actors. She also reacted to the criticism directed at the film and urged audiences not to look for logic or realism in such comedies.

During a conversation with NDTV, Raveena said Welcome to the Jungle is a satire and should be watched with that mindset.

“If they’re looking for realism, justifications and logic in a comedy film, then they haven’t seen many Hollywood comedies either. If you look at the greats – Jim Carrey’s films, Adam Sandler’s films – unless they have an emotional track, it’s different. Look at Leslie Nielsen’s films, Steve Martin’s films, or Dumb and Dumber, which was a super hit – do you expect logic from it? It’s like expecting logic from a Mr. Bean episode. So I don’t know what people are talking about, but yes, I’m very happy that it’s doing well,” she said.