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Raveena Tandon compares Welcome 3 to Jim Carrey, Adam Sandler films: ‘You expect logic?’
Actor Raveena Tandon recently reacted to the criticism directed at Welcome To The Jungle and urged audiences not to look for logic or realism in such comedies.
Actor Raveena Tandon is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Welcome To The Jungle. In a recent interview, Raveena, who plays the villager Zoya in the action-comedy, opened up about the experience of shooting with an ensemble cast of 34 actors. She also reacted to the criticism directed at the film and urged audiences not to look for logic or realism in such comedies.
During a conversation with NDTV, Raveena said Welcome to the Jungle is a satire and should be watched with that mindset.
“If they’re looking for realism, justifications and logic in a comedy film, then they haven’t seen many Hollywood comedies either. If you look at the greats – Jim Carrey’s films, Adam Sandler’s films – unless they have an emotional track, it’s different. Look at Leslie Nielsen’s films, Steve Martin’s films, or Dumb and Dumber, which was a super hit – do you expect logic from it? It’s like expecting logic from a Mr. Bean episode. So I don’t know what people are talking about, but yes, I’m very happy that it’s doing well,” she said.
Also Read – Welcome to the Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates
The actor further added, “And more than that, I’m very happy that people are returning to the theatres. The industry was going through a tough time and whatever it takes to get people back into theatres – keep them entertained, keep them laughing – is what’s most important right now.”
In the same interview, Raveena Tandon also recalled the experience of shooting with 34 actors for Welcome to the Jungle. Raveena said, “I was literally the more the merrier. During the breaks we’d play games and charades. There were so many pranks, cake fights – I don’t even want to go there. It was a fun picnic and they all bonded so well.”
“There were so many of us, we weren’t going into the vanity vans. And that was the good thing. Even though there were vanity vans, they were parked a little further away. So we just sat on the set the whole day and jammed. It was a wonderful experience,” she concluded.
Welcome to the Jungle also features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, the late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain and Sayaji Shinde. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.
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