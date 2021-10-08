Raveena Tandon claims ‘shameful politics being played’ ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s bail plea

Raveena Tandon is the latest celeb to weigh in on Aryan Khan’s arrest in drugs-on-cruise case. As Shah Rukh Khan’s son was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday, Raveena took to Twitter to share that it is ‘heartbreaking’ and addressed the ‘shameful politics’

Raveena Tandon’s tweet read, “Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young man’s life and future they toying with … heartbreaking.” Raveena didn’t name Aryan or Shah Rukh in her tweet.

Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 7, 2021

Raveena is not the first celebrity who has come out on social media to share her opinion on Aryan Khan’s arrest. Hrithik had penned a note to Aryan on Instagram in which he asked the star kid ‘to own it’. “You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you,” Hrithik Roshan wrote.

“You must go through the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there,” Hrithik Roshan added.

Alia Bhatt posted a heart emoji in the comments section of Hrithik’s post while Hrithik’s ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan posted, “❤️❤️true to this.. 🙌🏻.”

Hours after Hrithik’s note, Kangana Ranaut also shared her views. Kangana posted we must not “glorify” one’s “mistakes”. Other celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta and Suniel Shetty among others have also extended their support to Shah Rukh Khan and his family. Salman Khan was the first to visit SRK’s home Mannat after the arrest.

On Thursday, additional Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar sent Aryan, along with other accused, to 14-day judicial custody. Their interim bail applications will be heard Friday.

The NCB had arrested Aryan and two others following an alleged drug bust on a cruise liner on October 2. Since then 15 more have been arrested, including two more passengers on board the cruise liner Cordelia, and alleged drug peddlers.