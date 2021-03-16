Raveena Tandon celebrates daughter Rasha’s ‘sweet 16’ birthday, asks ‘when did you grow up so fast’. See pics

Raveena Tandon will be seen in KGF 2, which stars Yash in the lead role. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani celebrated her 16th birthday on Monday. The actor posted a couple of throwback photos with her daughter and also gave a sneak-peek into Rasha’s 16th birthday bash with her close friends. Sharing the photos, Raveena said that for her it is unbelievable that her daughter has grown up so fast. “When did you grow up so fast. 16, my lil baby. My kind, sweet, affectionate, compassionate, caring little girl,” Raveena wrote, wishing Rasha a very happy birthday.

The Mohra actor shared another post with a caption that read, “Truly blessed are those who have lifelong friends… who make moments special .. from babies to now .. always together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Raveena’s daughter received heart-warming wishes from the actor’s friends and fans. Bhavana Panday, Chunky Pandey’s wife and Ananya Panday’s mother, commented on the post. She wrote, “Happy birthday, lots and lots of love.”

Tanya Chaitanya wrote, “Happy birthday to the talented and beautiful little girl.”

Raveena’s friend Shilpa mentioned, “She is precious. Looks exactly like you. I remember you distinctly when you were 16 and yoy would direct our plays in Nippon. Fun days. Wish her a very happy birthday. God bless her with loads of happiness.”

Manav Gangwani wished Rasha in the comment section of Raveena’s post and wrote, “She was born just yesterday and now she is 16. WOW! Happy birthday my Darling!”

Rohini Iyer called Rasha a “stunner”. One of the fans wrote, “Like mother like daughter. Wishing you immense happiness and blessings today and forever, while another mentioned, “Happiest birthday wishes to Rasha from the core of my heart. Wishing you all the best on this special day, in all, that is yet to come.”

Raveena is married to Anil Thadani. The couple also has a son, Ranbir.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in KGF 2.