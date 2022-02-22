Raveena Tandon celebrates 18th anniversary, shares her wedding video: ‘Into the adulthood of our married lives’

Actor Raveena Tandon, on Tuesday, took to her social media platforms to celebrate her 18th wedding anniversary with husband and film distributor Anil Thadani. Sharing a bunch of pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony, Raveena wrote, “As we get into the “adulthood” of our married lives ,18 years today , I couldn’t have asked for anything more than you. Through our good and bad, thick(me) and thin (u) 😁 good times trying times . You are it all.”

Raveena and Anil tied the knot on February 22, 2004. The couple had gotten married at the Udaipur Palace. Raveena and Anil’s wedding is one of Bollywood’s most memorable weddings as the actor had entered her wedding mandap, sitting in a 100-year old doli that had once carried the Queen of Mewar. She had also opted to don her mother’s wedding lehenga, which was redesigned by Delhi based-designer, Manav Gangwani. The lehenga was filled with dazzling gold thread embroidery and exquisite stones, making her look like a total diva.

Raveena and Anil don’t shy away from social media PDA, and the actor often shares posts for her husband. On his birthday, Raveena shared a few pictures on Instagram and called him “simply the best”. She wrote, “Your Simply the best ! ♥️😍 you make my world , you are my world ….😘😘 Happy Birthday to the best Son, Son in law, Husband and father to all of mine … 💋🎂🍾🥂. Thank you all@for your warm wishes! Love you all very much . Our extended family, Instafamily and friends 🙏🏻♥️.”

Raveena became a single mother in 1995 when she adopted two girls, Pooja and Chaya. The actor was only 21 years old then. Raveena and Anil have two children together — daughter Rasha, and son Ranbirvardhan.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon made her digital debut with Aranyak last year, where she essayed the character of a cop Kasturi Dogra. Anil Thadani, on the other hand, is the director of AA Films, a motion picture distribution company in India. His company has distributed many hit Bollywood films like Fukrey, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Welcome 2 Karachi, Firangi, and 2.0, among others.