When Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor were tied up by Salman Khan, Aamir on Andaz Apna Apna sets

Hilarious, slapstick and thoroughly enjoyable, Andaz Apna Apna is a cult classic. The film, starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor was the epitome of friendship in the 90’s. Yet, though much comedy, love and bromance ensued in the film, the truth is that none of the stars were talking to each other while shooting.

In an interview, Raveena, who played the role of Karisma, impersonating Raveena Bajaj, in Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial said that there was much tension while they shot the film. Despite that, she had fun shooting for the film. As things were, Aamir and Salman were not on talking terms, and neither were Raveena and Karisma talking to each other.

“It was fun as while we were shooting, none of us were speaking to each other. Sabke jhagade chal rahe the. Aamir and Salman weren’t talking to each other. Karisma and I weren’t talking and neither were Salman and Rajji (Rajkumar Santoshi). I don’t know how that film got made. But, it shows we are damn good actors,” Raveena said.

Yet, Aamir and Salman tried to mend bridges between Raveena and Karisma, while shooting for the film’s climax. “The boys tried to bring Karisma and me together. In fact, in the climax, there’s a scene where Karishma and I are tied to a pillar. Rajji said, ‘We won’t untie you, unless you talk to one another’. It was all so funny. I remember, while shooting scenes, we would all genuinely laugh a lot as the dialogues were so hilarious. Hamne maze bhi kiye aur jhagde bhi kiye.”

More than two decades later, Raveena said that she is on good terms with Karisma, Aamir and Salman. Though the film flopped at the time, it continues to be a favourite among fans, even today.