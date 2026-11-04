Podcast host feels Ravana’s the hero after watching Ramayana, Sai Pallavi says, ‘It’s intentional’

With Ramayana gearing up for its theatrical release on November 5, the film’s lead cast, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, have been busy promoting the ambitious adaptation of the epic. During one such conversation on a podcast with Straw Hat Goofy, the actors discussed their characters and the way the story unfolds. An interesting observation came from the host, who admitted that he initially thought Yash’s Ravana was the protagonist of the film because of the way the character is introduced. He also spoke about how the narrative makes the motivations of its characters understandable, even when their actions lead to conflict.

Responding to this, Sai Pallavi explained why the story begins with Ravana and traces his journey before introducing Lord Rama’s role in the larger narrative.

Sai Pallavi on why Ramayana begins with Ravana’s story

During the conversation, the host told Yash, “Watching you in this film, especially because I wasn’t familiar with how the story begins, I initially thought you were the protagonist. I didn’t realise you were playing the antagonist.”

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Sai explained that this was intentional, as the story needed to establish how Ravana rose to power and eventually became the person he was.

“That is the intention. In the Ramayana, when evil rises, Vishnu takes an avatar. It is not as though Vishnu is already present, looking for someone to defeat. He takes an avatar only when there is a dire need to do so and comes to teach evil a lesson. So, the story had to begin with Ravana’s introduction, showing how he started his journey and eventually became who he was,” she said.

The host also pointed out that the film makes the motivations behind the characters’ actions understandable. Referring to Ravana’s decision to retaliate after what happened to his sister, he said he could understand the character’s perspective, even if it eventually led to war.

He said, “Even towards the end of the film, when you go to war and kidnap Sai’s character because of what happened to your sister, I can understand that reaction. You feel that if someone comes after your sister, you would do the same. It becomes a war. You can understand why everyone is doing what they are doing because they care about someone. They all have their own code.”

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The host also praised Ravie Dubey, who is playing Lakshman in the film, referring to his loyalty and comparing him to Samwise Gamgee from The Lord of the Rings.

ALSO READ: Ramayana box office collection prediction day 1: Ranbir Kapoor’s film eyes Rs 160 cr, trails Dhurandhar

Yash says audiences should take away Lord Rama’s essence

Yash, however, said that rather than speaking more about his character Ravana, he wanted to talk about Lord Rama. The actor said that while most people grow up knowing the larger-than-life aspects of the Ramayana, it was the smaller details about Rama’s personality that left him amazed.

“More than playing this role or talking about Ravana, I want to talk about Rama, Lord Rama. We have all known the Ramayana since childhood, and I had my own understanding of it. But as children, we tend to remember the larger-than-life elements, such as what Rama did or Hanuman, who is another important character in the second part,” he said.

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Yash went on to explain how Rama’s response to difficult situations is what makes him an enduring figure.

“I was amazed by the smaller things about Lord Rama. There is a reason everybody worships him and remembers him even after thousands of years. It is the way he approaches life. Life throws different situations at you, and I was amazed by how he responds to them.

“As you just said, if something happens to my sister, I would naturally want to react in a certain way. But look at the way Rama responds. There is a scene where he speaks to Jatayu, the bird. I don’t want to reveal too much, but if you watch that scene, you will understand what I mean. The way he speaks shows that he is completely present in that moment. He doesn’t get carried away by what has happened in the past. He doesn’t carry that baggage forward and always looks at things in a positive way,” he said.

The actor added that this was the larger message he hoped audiences would take away from the film, rather than focusing only on its action sequences or Ravana’s character.

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“I think that is something all of us can take away from this film, and that is why we are making it. Yes, it is about action, it is about Ravana, and there are many things that will speak to you. But ultimately, what I want people to carry in their hearts is the essence of Lord Rama. I think that is why this story has endured,” Yash said.

He further explained that audiences could become invested in the story through different characters, including Ravana, Airavata and Jatayu, but the larger takeaway should remain the values represented by Rama.

“You can reach that essence through Ravana, Airavata, Jatayu or any of the other characters. You should get involved in the story through them. But by the time you finish watching the film, what you carry in your heart should be about Rama. That is what I would want people to take away,” he added.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, while Yash essays the role of Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

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The ambitious project brings together Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman for its music, while DNEG is handling the visual effects. The first instalment is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026, with the second part planned for a later release.