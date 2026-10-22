‘Ravana shown as hero, Lord Rama as mute character’: Puneet Issar objects to Ramayana plays

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Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana is just a few weeks away from its release and fans of the actor are waiting to watch him play the role of Lord Rama. In a recent interview, actor Puneet Issar spoke about the presentation of Ramayana and Mahabharat on film, television and stage plays and said that there have been many plays where Ravana was presented as the hero. He also said that he has complete confidence in the vision of Nitesh Tiwari, who is directing Ranbir Kapoor’s film and urged the audience to not be biased towards the film before watching it.
‘Ravana was becoming the hero’
In a chat shared on Amit Bhatia’s YouTube channel, Puneet spoke about his stage play based on the story of Mahabharat. Puneet played the role of Duryodhana in BR Chopra’s TV serial Mahabharat and even though the show released nearly 40 years ago, fans still remember him as the antagonist of the epic. So when Puneet wrote a play based on the same subject, it gained some recognition. Puneet then wrote a play based on Ramayana as well because he felt that many storytellers were presenting Ravana in a heroic way, and he did not agree with that representation.
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“The atmosphere was such that people were starting to make heroes out of the negative characters. Ravana was becoming the hero for them. If you make Ravana the hero, then what is Lord Rama?” he questioned and explained that Ravana had many negative traits. He also felt that most of these plays were not highlighting the greatness of Lord Rama. “I wanted to show what Lord Rama is all about. In all the plays where they show Lord Rama, they portray him like a mute character. He isn’t given much to do. He is god,” he said.
Puneet was then asked why the film adaptations of Ramayana have not worked, even though the television show from the 1980s continues to receive a lot of love from the audience. Puneet, in his response, brought up other mythological and spiritual films that have been successful in the recent past. “If the content is not good, then it won’t work but if one makes a good film, it will work. Films that work, they definitely have something going for them. That’s why they are hits. Kantara worked. Hanuman Ansh worked. If Adipurush didn’t work, it was because it wasn’t as good,” he said.
‘Ranbir will be brilliant as Lord Rama’
The actor hinted that he was looking forward to Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana as he said, “I feel Ranbir will be brilliant as Lord Rama. He is the best actor we have in the industry. He is such a versatile actor. He has done Barfi, Rocket Singh, Rockstar, Animal. He will definitely do well,” he said.
Talking about the film’s director Nitesh Tiwari, Puneet said, “People must wait for the film before reacting to it. Nitesh Tiwari is an intelligent man. You must see the film before making up your mind. I feel Ranbir is going to be brilliant as Lord Rama and Nitesh will make a good film.”
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, among others, Ramayana will release on November 5.