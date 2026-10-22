‘Ravana shown as hero, Lord Rama as mute character’: Puneet Issar objects to Ramayana plays

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana is just a few weeks away from its release and fans of the actor are waiting to watch him play the role of Lord Rama. In a recent interview, actor Puneet Issar spoke about the presentation of Ramayana and Mahabharat on film, television and stage plays and said that there have been many plays where Ravana was presented as the hero. He also said that he has complete confidence in the vision of Nitesh Tiwari, who is directing Ranbir Kapoor’s film and urged the audience to not be biased towards the film before watching it.

‘Ravana was becoming the hero’

In a chat shared on Amit Bhatia’s YouTube channel, Puneet spoke about his stage play based on the story of Mahabharat. Puneet played the role of Duryodhana in BR Chopra’s TV serial Mahabharat and even though the show released nearly 40 years ago, fans still remember him as the antagonist of the epic. So when Puneet wrote a play based on the same subject, it gained some recognition. Puneet then wrote a play based on Ramayana as well because he felt that many storytellers were presenting Ravana in a heroic way, and he did not agree with that representation.