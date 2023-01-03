Ratna Pathak Shah says she tries to stop Naseeruddin Shah from voicing his opinions: ‘Koi aa jayega ghar par patthar daalne’

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah doesn’t mince words when it comes to voicing his opinions on things happening around him. His statements have often landed him in trouble but his wife and actor, Ratna Pathak Shah tries to stop him from making statements that might land him in trouble.

During a latest interview, Ratna Pathak Shah shared that she tries to convince Naseeruddin to not express his views sometimes because she fears people will pelt stones at her house someday. While speaking to journalist Siddharth Kanan, the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor said, “Aaj ke zamaane mein koi aa kar khada ho jayega ghar par humaare, pathar daalne (In today’s time someone will come and throw stones at our house).”

She also fears that because of Shah expressing his opinions, they might not get any work. Ratna said, “Anyways, it has become so difficult to get work, there are so many reasons for not getting work these days. So, one has to be sensible but not scared, if that is possible.”

However, she also pointed out how will society improve if nobody will point out the wrong. “Darr lagta hai, but kya karein, agar duniya mein jo galat ho raha hai usko koi point out nahi karega, toh vo sudhrega kaise (We get scared. But, what should we do? If nobody will point out the wrong in the world, how will things get better)?”

Hence, the actor still wants to be true to herself as much as possible. But she also says, “We are not foolhardy, abhi tak toh naiyaa doobi nahi hai, aage dekhenge kya hoga (Things have not gone wrong until now, rest will see what happens)”.

Ratna Pathak Shah will soon make her debut in the Gujarati cinema with Viral Shah’s film Kutch Express. Naseeruddin Shah will be next seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s thriller Kuttey. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj.