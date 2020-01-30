Ratna Pathak Shah to play Ranveer Singh’s mother in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ratna Pathak Shah will play the role of Ranveer Singh’s mother in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ratna Pathak Shah will play the role of Ranveer Singh’s mother in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Actor Ratna Pathak Shah will essay the role of Ranveer Singh’s mother in his next film Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The Gujarat-set humorous entertainer is being directed by debutant Divyaang Thakkar and stars Ranveer as the titular character.

Ratna said Divyaang, whom she mentored during his days in theatre, approached her for the part.

“Some months ago a young actor (Divyang) came to me with a script. Now, actors making movies can be tricky so I was a bit cautious as I began reading but was charmed and moved and thoroughly entertained by the end. It had ‘message’ but more important, it had heart too,” the 62-year-old actor said in a statement.

The veteran star further said the film has a perfect blend of “clever story” and “interesting characters”.

“Besides, it is talking about issues close to my heart but I wouldn’t have thought they could be addressed like this. Add to that the fun of playing a woman who has completely internalized patriarchy,” Ratna added.

The film will also feature actor Boman Irani as Ranveer’s on-screen father and Ratna said she is excited to collaborate with him again.

“Working with Boman and Ranveer has been artistically satisfying, but the best part for me is the way a young, enthusiastic team is working to make this film the way it should be made.

“More power to Divyang and his gang for dreaming this up and Maneesh and YRF for believing in him. This collaboration has been very rewarding and I’m sure the audience is going to get a very special film,” Ratna added.

Filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, who is producing the movie, called Ratna an “invaluable addition” to the cast.

“In one of those quirky twists of fate that make life so interesting, Ratna ji is going to be directed by Divyang Thakkar – whom she mentored in theatre. Ratna ji plays Ranveer’s mother in Jayeshbhai and her scenes with Ranveer form some of the most powerful scenes of the film.”

Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey is making her Hindi movie debut with Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

